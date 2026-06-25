Advertisement

Transfer News: Two Serie A clubs set to battle for Chelsea star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 03:12 - 25 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Chelsea are proving the busiest Premier League club ahead of the summer transfer window, with two Serie A clubs linked to their starting defender.
Advertisement

Serie A side Como have submitted an initial transfer bid for Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, as manager Cesc Fàbregas looks to bolster his squad ahead of their inaugural Champions League campaign. 

Advertisement

However, the ambitious Italian newcomers face stiff competition, with reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan also monitoring the 26-year-old defender as they look to reinforce their backline. 

Chalobah on the market 

Despite Chalobah enjoying a consistent 2025/26 season, where he made 47 appearances across all competitions and scored three Premier League goals, Chelsea's hierarchy are reportedly open to cashing in on their Cobham academy graduate. 

Advertisement

While the defender remains tied to a contract at Stamford Bridge that runs until June 2028 (including a club option for an additional 12 months), the Blues no longer view him as an indispensable asset, according to reports. 

Currently, a valuation gap exists between Chelsea's asking price and Como's budget; the negotiations continue while the Blues hold out for an improved bid. 

Trevor Chalobah Sends Clear Message to PSG

Career resurgence in the offing for Chalobah 

Chalobah's international career is experiencing a resurgence, having received a late call-up to the England squad for the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup to replace the injured Tino Livramento. 

Advertisement

Reunited with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who famously handed Chalobah his senior club debut in 2021, the defender will look to further endear himself to suitors at the global showpiece. 

Should Chalobah make the switch to Italy, he would follow in the successful footsteps of former Chelsea academy teammates who revitalised their careers in Serie A; Fikayo Tomori notably secured the 2021/22 Serie A title after moving to AC Milan, while Tammy Abraham lifted the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League trophy with AS Roma.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
“Pain landed safely” — South African fans troll Nigeria after historic World Cup breakthrough
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
“Pain landed safely” — South African fans troll Nigeria after historic World Cup breakthrough
Pulse of the Day: Historic Bafana Bafana Miracle Utterly Humiliates South Korea
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
Mess up — South Korea disappoint Africans as South Africa make FIFA World Cup history
2026 World Cup: How many African teams have qualified for the knockout round?
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
2026 World Cup: How many African teams have qualified for the knockout round?
2026 FIFA World Cup: Maseko the hero as South Africa stun South Korea to make history
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Maseko the hero as South Africa stun South Korea to make history
Transfer News: Two Serie A clubs set to battle for Chelsea star
Premier League
25.06.2026
Transfer News: Two Serie A clubs set to battle for Chelsea star
2026 FIFA World Cup: Moroccan star joins Messi, beats Yekini, Roger Milla, Eto'o to impressive record
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Moroccan star joins Messi, beats Yekini, Roger Milla, Eto'o to impressive record