Transfer News: Two Serie A clubs set to battle for Chelsea star

Chelsea are proving the busiest Premier League club ahead of the summer transfer window, with two Serie A clubs linked to their starting defender.

Serie A side Como have submitted an initial transfer bid for Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, as manager Cesc Fàbregas looks to bolster his squad ahead of their inaugural Champions League campaign.

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However, the ambitious Italian newcomers face stiff competition, with reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan also monitoring the 26-year-old defender as they look to reinforce their backline.

Chalobah on the market

Despite Chalobah enjoying a consistent 2025/26 season, where he made 47 appearances across all competitions and scored three Premier League goals, Chelsea's hierarchy are reportedly open to cashing in on their Cobham academy graduate.

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While the defender remains tied to a contract at Stamford Bridge that runs until June 2028 (including a club option for an additional 12 months), the Blues no longer view him as an indispensable asset, according to reports.

Currently, a valuation gap exists between Chelsea's asking price and Como's budget; the negotiations continue while the Blues hold out for an improved bid.

Trevor Chalobah Sends Clear Message to PSG

Career resurgence in the offing for Chalobah

Chalobah's international career is experiencing a resurgence, having received a late call-up to the England squad for the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup to replace the injured Tino Livramento.

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Reunited with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who famously handed Chalobah his senior club debut in 2021, the defender will look to further endear himself to suitors at the global showpiece.