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Transfer News: Ex-Liverpool star explains why Reds should end 62-year run with Rashford signing

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:59 - 16 June 2026
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Liverpool have been urged to sign Marcus Rashford by a former player.
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Former England and Liverpool goalkeeper David James has sensationally urged the Reds to make a shock move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, backing newly appointed manager Andoni Iraola to unlock the 28-year-old's full potential at Anfield. 

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What James said 

Speaking on the audacious transfer proposal, James stated: "If I were Liverpool, I'd look to sign Marcus Rashford. I really would... Someone like Andoni Iraola is good enough to create an environment where Rashford could thrive." 

Rashford faces an uncertain summer as he officially returns to Old Trafford following a successful season-long loan at Barcelona. 

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Despite the historic rivalry between the two English giants, which has famously seen no direct transfers between them since Phil Chisnall in 1964, James believes Liverpool's recruitment team should ignore the hostilities to secure an "outstanding footballer" who possesses off-the-scale intelligence and ability.  

Barcelona pass on Rashford 

During his revitalising stint in Spain, Rashford was instrumental in helping Hansi Flick's side retain the LALIGA title, remarkably registering 14 goals and 10 assists across all competitions. 

However, Barcelona passed on triggering his £26 million permanent buy option, pivoting their transfer funds to secure Anthony Gordon instead. 

While the Catalan club remain interested in retaining his services, Manchester United have rejected their proposals for a secondary loan deal. 

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