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Top 5 Betting Sites that Accept OPay in Nigeria (2026 Guide)
Are you sick of complicated payment gateways or sluggish bank transfers? OPay has undoubtedly changed the game with instant, secure transactions, and now Nigeria's top betting sites are on board.
This guide provides the definitive list of the best betting sites that accept OPay. We will show you where you can bet and also walk you through the simple steps to deposit and withdraw your winnings instantly, proving that betting sites that accept OPay in nigeria are the future of online wagering.
📝 Top 5 Betting Sites in Nigeria that Accept OPay
This table provides a quick, scannable overview for users searching for betting sites that accept Opay. Each such site has been tried to provide this payment service, so each is well worth the consideration by Nigerian punters on the hunt for convenience.
Betting Site
Welcome Bonus
OPay Deposit Speed
OPay Withdrawal Speed
LiveScore Bet
100% bonus up to ₦100,000
Instant
Within 24 hours
Bet9ja
100% bonus up to ₦100,000
Instant
Within 24 Hours
BetKing
Bet and get up to ₦1M in Free Bets
Instant
Within 1 Hour
1xBet
300% bonus up to ₦120,000
Instant
15-30 Minutes
SportyBet
150% bonus up to ₦30,000
Instant
5-10 Minutes
This list shows the best choices for anyone who wants to know betting sites that accept Opay.
🤔 How to Deposit on a Betting Site Using OPay (Step-by-Step Guide)
Using OPay to fund your account is incredibly simple and secure. Below is the step-by-step process to making deposits by means of OPay so you will have an easy time.
Step 1: Log in and Navigate to the 'Deposit' Section
Login and then proceed to the 'Deposit' page.
After you have logged into the chosen bet site, look for the "Deposit," "Cashier," or "Fund Account" button. It is located most often in the upper area of the homepage or under the account profile. It will direct you to the payment methods page by clicking on the button.
The image above uses LiveScore Bet Nigeria as an example, showing the landing page and how to locate the deposit button by clicking on your profile in the top right corner.
Step 2: Select 'OPay' from the List of Payment Methods
Choose 'OPay' from the payment methods menu.
In the payment page, you will have the payment options you are capable of making. Look out for the OPay logo or the "OPay" menu option and tap on the same. This triggers the process of the transacting with OPay secure platform.
This is one among the steps to the success of the Sportybet Opay deposit among other sites.
Step 3: Enter Your Deposit Amount and Confirm
Type the exact amount you want to deposit into your bets wallet. The site will take you to the OPay payment gateway.
Step 4: Authorize the Payment in Your OPay App
The payment platform will also ask for your OPay phone number. Enter it, and you are taken to your OPay app to finalize the payment. On the app, you only enter the OPay PIN or verify the payment through fingerprint. The money is reflected in your bet wallet instantly the payment is finalized.
It is the fastest way to pay through OPay.
🧐 Why Use OPay for Online Betting? The Key Benefits
Choosing OPay for payments is the smart choice for many reasons far beyond the superficial listing of the bookies making use of OPay bank, and this is why:
Unmatched Speed for Instant Deposits: There is no waiting for OPay. The transfer itself is done in mere seconds, and the money materializes instantly in the sports betting wallet. This is very crucial for in-play bets where any kind of delay is unacceptable.
Enhanced Security: Is opay safe for betting? There is considered security by utilizing OPay. Your personal debit card information is not provided to the online-betting platform. The payment is kept secure in the OPay mobile application. This keeps you safer.
Fast and Easy Withdrawals: For many bettors, a fast withdrawal is a top priority. OPay often facilitates some of the fastest payouts in the industry, making it a key feature for anyone looking for fast withdrawal betting sites in Nigeria.
Punters desire their money quickly. OPay has some of the quickest payments on the market, so this is one feature that is very important for fast payout bookies for Nigeria.
Convenience and Accessibility: Within your OPay mobile application, you are able to manage your betting cash, which makes this extremely convenient. Should you be anywhere, whether you're abroad or at home, putting funds from your OPay wallet to bet is extremely easy.
♻️ Responsible Gambling: Play Smart & Safe with OPay
The speed and convenience of using Opay makes it more important than ever to bet responsibly. The ease with which you can deposit funds means it is crucial to set a budget and stick to it. Never chase losses and always remember that betting should be a form of entertainment, not a source of financial stress.
All the sites listed in this guide offer tools to help you manage your betting, such as deposit limits and self-exclusion options. We strongly advise that you use these features to stay in control of your play. For help and information, please visit the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).
🏁 Conclusion
OPay has established itself as one of the best payment methods for Nigerian bettors, offering a blend of security, convenience, and unmatched speed. The platforms listed in this guide represent the best betting sites that accept OPay, all of which are trusted and licensed operators.
By choosing to bet with Opay, you are opting for a secure and stress-free way to fund your account and get your winnings instantly. Always remember to bet responsibly and play smart.
❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about OPay Betting Sites
Question 1: Which betting site in Nigeria has the fastest withdrawal to OPay?
Based on our research, SportyBet, 1xBet, and Betway offer some of the fastest withdrawals to OPay, with funds often reaching your wallet in under 30 minutes to a couple of hours. This makes them some of the best betting sites with instant withdrawal to Opay.
Question 2: Is it safe to use my OPay account for online betting?
Yes, using OPay is a very secure method. OPay transactions are protected by robust security measures, and since you do not have to share your bank card details with the betting site, it adds an extra layer of protection.
Question 3: Can I claim a welcome bonus if I deposit using OPay?
Yes, all the major betting sites that accept OPay will allow you to claim their welcome bonus when you use this payment method. There are no restrictions on claiming bonuses when you deposit with OPay.
Question 4: Are there any fees for depositing or withdrawing with OPay on betting sites?
Most of the top betting sites in Nigeria, including those on our list, do not charge any fees for deposits or withdrawals made with OPay. You will receive the exact amount you deposit into your betting wallet.