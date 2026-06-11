World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

They're too strong — Thierry Henry names big favourites for World Cup

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:17 - 11 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Bayern vs Arsenal
Thierry Henry (Imago)
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has revealed his pick to win the 2026 World Cup.
Advertisement

The France and Arsenal legend believes his country has what it takes to go all the way, citing their strong squad and recent consistency on the biggest stage.

Advertisement

“I see France as the top contender, partly because I am French, but also because we have reached the last two finals,” Henry told Sports Illustrated.

“We have a strong team.”

Advertisement

Henry also highlighted several other serious contenders for the trophy.

He named England, Spain, Argentina, and Portugal as teams capable of challenging for the title, while noting that surprises could come from sides like Norway or Senegal.

Kylian Mbappé (France), Top 10 FIFA World Cup all-time goal scorers || Imago
Kylian Mbappé (France), Top 10 FIFA World Cup all-time goal scorers || Imago

“For Germany, I’m waiting for them to rediscover their best form,” he added.

France’s squad is stacked with elite talent, headlined by Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and current Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele, and they will be determined to win the tournament.

Advertisement

Les Bleus won the trophy in 2018, finished runners-up in 2022, and are most people's pick to return to the final.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
World Cup France
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
African referee Omar Artan rewarded with UEFA Showdown after World Cup heartbreak
Football
11.06.2026
African referee Omar Artan rewarded with UEFA Showdown after World Cup heartbreak
Shakira and Burna Boy’s ‘Dai Dai’ Beats Davido's 'Hayya Hayya' to Be Crowned the Greatest World Cup Anthem of All Time
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.06.2026
Shakira and Burna Boy’s ‘Dai Dai’ Beats Davido's 'Hayya Hayya' to Be Crowned the Greatest World Cup Anthem of All Time
'World Cup hosts do not want us' — Hundreds of supporters left heartbroken as US reportedly rejects Côte d’Ivoire fans
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.06.2026
'World Cup hosts do not want us' — Hundreds of supporters left heartbroken as US reportedly rejects Côte d’Ivoire fans
He will improve Chelsea — Alonso advised to sign 28-year-old unwanted star
Football
11.06.2026
He will improve Chelsea — Alonso advised to sign 28-year-old unwanted star
You are not Messi: Frustrated Nigerians blast Samuel Chukwueze after Portugal cameo
Super Eagles
11.06.2026
You are not Messi: Frustrated Nigerians blast Samuel Chukwueze after Portugal cameo
Dream come true: Bruno Onyemaechi gets Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after first-ever game against Nigeria
Football
11.06.2026
Dream come true: Bruno Onyemaechi gets Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after first-ever game against Nigeria