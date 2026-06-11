They're too strong — Thierry Henry names big favourites for World Cup

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has revealed his pick to win the 2026 World Cup.

The France and Arsenal legend believes his country has what it takes to go all the way, citing their strong squad and recent consistency on the biggest stage.

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“I see France as the top contender, partly because I am French, but also because we have reached the last two finals,” Henry told Sports Illustrated.

“We have a strong team.”

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Henry also highlighted several other serious contenders for the trophy.

He named England, Spain, Argentina, and Portugal as teams capable of challenging for the title, while noting that surprises could come from sides like Norway or Senegal.

Kylian Mbappé (France), Top 10 FIFA World Cup all-time goal scorers || Imago

“For Germany, I’m waiting for them to rediscover their best form,” he added.

France’s squad is stacked with elite talent, headlined by Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and current Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele, and they will be determined to win the tournament.

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