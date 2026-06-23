'They burst into high speed' — Tuchel warns England over Ghana threat

Thomas Tuchel has flagged Ghana’s pace, power and direct counter-attacking as England’s biggest test in Boston. With both England and Ghana coming off opening wins, the winner will be in a commanding position to reach the Round of 32.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has urged his side to brace themselves for a vastly different tactical test when they face Ghana in their second Group L fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Pulse Sports Nigeria reports that Tuchel has warned that the Black Stars can punish any lapses with devastating counter-attacking speed.

Tuchel previews England vs Ghana clash

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Both nations enter the heavyweight clash at Boston Stadium fresh off opening-day victories. A win for either side would all but guarantee a coveted spot in the Round of 32 with a game to spare.

While England laid down a massive marker by blowing past Croatia in an exhilarating 4-2 victory, featuring a clinical brace from Harry Kane alongside strikes from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford, Tuchel is fully aware that past success means nothing against Carlos Queiroz’s disciplined Ghana side.

💛 Matchday in Boston!📍

👊🏾 A crucial Group L fixture. ⚔️



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 🆚 Ghana 🇬🇭

🏟️ Boston Stadium

🕗 20:00 GMT#BlackStars | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/vC7AzGUwwm — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 23, 2026

Speaking in a video shared by sports journalist Calista on Instagram, the England boss highlighted Ghana's directness and physical prowess as major focal points for his defence.

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"One of the threats is the counterattack because Ghana plays with a lot of physicality," Tuchel said.

Ghana players celebrating their win over Panama || Imago

"They play with a lot of speed and individual quality. They don't mind if they don't have so much of the ball because they burst into high-speed attacks on the counter."

Ghana’s Black Stars enter the match high on morale after digging deep to secure a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama on Matchday 1, courtesy of a 95th-minute stoppage-time winner from Caleb Yirenkyi.

Caleb Yirenkyi

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Under Queiroz, the Black Stars have embraced an efficient, sturdy identity that prioritises defensive structure before exploding forward. It is a philosophy Tuchel has spent the week preparing his squad to counter.

"They play very direct when they're on the ball," Tuchel explained. "They're not shy to use long balls. They bring four or five players into the attack. So, it's a different approach [compared to Croatia] the last match, but that's the beauty of it. We play the World Cup, we play all different cultures, different national teams, and different approaches to the match."

Black Stars

Selection Dilemmas for Both Sides

The tactical shift will likely influence team selection for both managers as they hunt for the crucial three points.

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England's Attack: Tuchel faces a welcome headache. Bukayo Saka has returned to full training following an Achilles issue, but with Noni Madueke impressing on the right wing, the staff may avoid risking the Arsenal star.

Meanwhile, Rashford's goalscoring cameo against Croatia has him pushing hard to start over Anthony Gordon on the left. In defence, Marc Guehi could be drafted in over Ezri Konsa to provide extra mobility against Ghana's runners.

Ghana's Boost: The Black Stars are set for a massive engine-room upgrade. Star midfielder Thomas Partey is fully fit and expected to slide directly into the starting eleven to battle Declan Rice in a blockbuster midfield duel.

Partey appeared at Southwark Crown Court in September 2025 | Credit: Reuters

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In goal, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is back training after a groin strain, though Benjamin Asare remains tipped to keep his place between the posts.

The Outlook

Statistically, England hold an historic edge, remaining unbeaten in all eight of their previous World Cup matches against African opposition.

However, statistics won't secure a result on the pitch. As Tuchel noted, execution and humility will dictate who walks out of Massachusetts with control of Group L.

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