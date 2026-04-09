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‘The fella next to him has been awful’ - Carragher slams Konaté, saying he makes a mistake every game

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:35 - 09 April 2026
Carragher slams Konaté
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has heavily criticised Ibrahima Konate, labelling his performances "awful" and identifying him as a major factor in the team's defensive struggles following a humbling Champions League loss to PSG.
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Manager Arne Slot's decision to deploy a back-five formation proved disastrous. Liverpool managed only 26% possession and failed to register a single shot on target. 

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Goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sealed a 2-0 victory for PSG in the first leg of the UCL tie in France.

After a dismal defeat at the Parc des Princes, Carragher pinpointed Konate as the primary source of Liverpool's defensive instability. 

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Konate identified as defensive weak link

Speaking as a pundit, Carragher argued that the French defender's frequent errors have consistently undermined the backline and unfairly exposed his partner, Virgil van Dijk.

He contended that while Van Dijk often faces external scrutiny, it is Konate's erratic form this season that has left the defence in a state of constant vulnerability.

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago
Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago

Carragher believes Konate's failure to meet basic defensive standards has made it nearly impossible for the team to maintain a solid structure.

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"Defenders were jumping into midfield, there was no one to mark and Virgil van Dijk, at 34 years of age, was having to run in there and across," Carragher stated on CBS Sports. 

"He couldn’t do it. People have criticised Van Dijk for his performances this season, but I think it’s been harsh. 

Ibrahima Konate || Imago
Ibrahima Konate || Imago

“He plays every game, and the fella next to him has been awful all season - and poor again tonight. Konate makes a mistake every game, so that’s not easy to play alongside."

Liverpool must now regroup ahead of the second leg at Anfield next week. Before that, they face a Premier League clash against Fulham as they continue their push for a top-three finish. 

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The Reds currently sit fifth in the table, trailing third-placed Manchester United by six points and fourth-placed Aston Villa by five.

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