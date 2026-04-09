‘We are still looking for that creative midfielder’ - Ex-Nigerian international claims Lookman is not the solution

Former Nigerian international Etim Esin has voiced his concerns about the Super Eagles' ongoing struggle to find a genuine creative midfielder, arguing that Atalanta star Ademola Lookman does not fill the void left by past legends.

Since his debut against Ghana in March 2022, Lookman has become a key player for Nigeria, recording six goals and four assists in 21 appearances for the national team.

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The forward has been deployed to the role of a midfielder for the Super Eagles recently, but that has not been his position.

Despite the change, he has played the role to his best and recently helped Nigeria to the bronze medal at the 2025 AFCON competition.

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What Etim said

Speaking on the Play Zone Podcast, Esin stated that Nigeria is still searching for a classic "number 10" in the same vein as himself, Henry Nwosu, and the legendary Jay-Jay Okocha.

The former Iwuanyanwu Nationale player acknowledged Lookman's impressive performances at the club level but pointed out that this form has not translated into the kind of playmaking influence the national team requires.

Etim Esin, former Super Eagles midfielder

"I think we are still looking for that creative, talented midfield player," Esin commented. "Lookman comes into that, but not really for Nigeria."

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"For his club, he does that very well, but when it comes to Nigeria, I think we still need that creativity in the middle of the park," he added.

Esin elaborated on the role of a traditional playmaker, describing such a player as the "architect and magician" of the team—someone who dictates the tempo, creates opportunities, and can even intimidate the opposition.

Ademola Lookman || imago.

"He is the architect and magician in the squad. He makes things happen," Esin explained. "Even if he does not score, he can lay an assist and make things happen in the game. If you have that in your squad, you will have the confidence."

Drawing comparisons to his own era, he said, "A number ten like me, Henry [Nwosu], Jay-Jay [Okocha]—if we were on the ball, the opponent would be intimidated."

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According to Esin, a player of that caliber possesses the unique ability to draw multiple defenders, thereby creating space for teammates to exploit—a quality he feels is currently missing from the Super Eagles.