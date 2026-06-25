Thapelo Maseko sends emotional message after firing South Africa into World Cup knockout stage

The Bafana Bafana match-winner called the achievement “unbelievable” and thanked supporters both in the stadium and back home.

Thapelo Maseko could hardly hide his emotion after writing his name into South African football history.

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The forward scored the decisive goal in South Africa’s 1-0 win over Korea Republic, a result that sealed Bafana Bafana’s place in the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time ever.

Speaking to FIFA after the match, Maseko said the moment felt almost unreal.

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Our @BafanaBafana have qualified for the round of 32!!!



A massive feat for our Senior Men’s team!!



Congratulations 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JBG6HBBZEP — Sasol Banyana Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) June 25, 2026

“It’s unbelievable, it feels like a dream,” Maseko told FIFA after his 63rd minute finish secured a 1–0 win over Korea Republic.

“We’re thankful for everyone; the support here and back home. We went through some rough patches, but this team showed they are capable and they’re strong.”

A historic breakthrough

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Maseko’s composed finish from Tshepang Moremi’s pinpoint cross triggered wild scenes on the touchline and among travelling supporters, ending Bafana Bafana’s long wait for World Cup knockout‑stage football.

Thapelo Maseko still can't believe what South Africa has achieved.

“That strike changed everything,” Maseko added in the mixed zone, reflecting on the lift the goal gave the squad.

“We believed in each other and stuck to the coach’s plan. Now we must recover quickly and focus on Canada — every game from here is another chance to make history.”

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The forward’s words reflected the mood inside the squad: relief, gratitude and belief.

South Africa had already been through difficult moments in the tournament, but they managed to respond with resilience when it mattered most.

That makes the emotional weight of the victory even stronger. It was not only about talent or tactics, but about a team sticking together, absorbing pressure and finding a way to make history.

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South Africa now travel to Los Angeles to face co‑hosts Canada in the Round of thirty‑two on Sunday, June 28.