20 minutes of heart beating — Hugo Broos savours South Africa's nervy win over Korea Republic

South Africa coach Hugo Broos admitted the closing stages of his side’s historic win over Korea Republic were agonising, saying it felt like “20 minutes of heart beating” after Bafana Bafana took the lead. The result sent South Africa into the Round of 32 for the first time in their World Cup history.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has admitted the closing stages of his side’s historic victory over Korea Republic felt like “twenty minutes of heart beating.”

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Pulse Sports Nigeria reports that the Belgian watched as his Bafana Bafana held on to a 1-0 lead to secure their first ever progression beyond the World Cup group stage.

What Hugo Broos said

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Speaking to FIFA after the match, Broos praised his team’s defensive discipline and grit.

“We played a very good game. It was very difficult for Korea Republic to find the space and we defended well,” he said in his post‑match TV interview.

Hugo Broos admitted the closing stages of his side’s historic win over Korea Republic were agonising

“We scored the goal, and then it was twenty minutes of heart beating and waiting for the final whistle.”

Broos reflected on the squad’s trajectory through the tournament, acknowledging a shaky start but stressing steady improvement. “The first game was not good, but we've got better and better. We'll enjoy the next game, and who knows? Maybe we can go to the second knockout round.”

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Celebrations continue in Monterey after Bafana Bafana's history making feats in a FIFA World Cup. They beat South Korea 1-0 to progress to the Round of 16#BafanaPride#BafanaBafana#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/UogQyGgfaD — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 25, 2026

The coach’s composure reflected the mood in the South African camp after Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd minute strike, a pinpoint finish from a Tshepang Moremi cross, proved enough to sink South Korea.

Despite nearly 70% possession for the Taegeuk Warriors late on, Broos’ side soaked up pressure and defended resolutely to protect their lead.

For Broos, who guided Bafana Bafana to an unprecedented Round of 32 berth, the victory was both vindication and a statement.

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His players delivered the tactical discipline he demanded and held their nerve under intense late pressure; those 20 minutes, he suggested, were worth every second.