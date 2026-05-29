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Slot’s team in crisis as another key player set to leave Liverpool following contract breakdown

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:13 - 29 May 2026
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Slot’s team in crisis as another key player set to leave
Ibrahima Konate is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer after negotiations for a new contract broke down.
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The 27-year-old defender's current deal expires next month, bringing his time at Anfield to a close.

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Konate joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in May 2021 for a fee of £36 million and went on to win multiple trophies. 

His departure follows that of fellow club mainstays Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, signalling a significant changing of the guard at the club.

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Konate to leave on a free transfer

Discussions between Konate's representatives and the club's hierarchy had been ongoing for several months, but the two parties failed to reach an agreement. 

The French international will now depart as a free agent, ending a successful five-year spell with the Reds, according to reports.

Arne Slot, Liverpool manager || imago
Arne Slot, Liverpool manager || imago

Earlier in the season, Konate had expressed confidence that a new deal was imminent, stating his desire to remain on Merseyside. 

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Despite a slow start to the season that quietened earlier links to Real Madrid, the France international remained a regular starter under manager Arne Slot, often partnering with Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

Liverpool defender Konaté (Credit: Imago)
Liverpool defender Konaté (Credit: Imago)

Liverpool are already preparing for the future, having secured the signing of centre-back Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes in a £60 million deal for the 2026-27 season. 

The club will also have young defender Giovanni Leoni available after an injury-plagued debut campaign limited him to a single appearance.

Konate's exit marks another step in a major defensive overhaul for Liverpool. With Trent Alexander-Arnold having left last summer, Robertson also departing, and Van Dijk's contract set to expire in June 2027, the team's backline is undergoing a significant transformation.

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