Saudi giants prepare ₦125 billion bid for Barcelona's Raphinha

Barcelona's Raphinha is the subject of transfer requests from Saudi Pro League sides Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Saudi Pro League heavyweights Al Nassr and Al Hilal are reportedly preparing to tempt Barcelona winger Raphinha away from European football with an audacious €80 million transfer package.

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The interest in Raphinha

According to reports from Spanish media, the financial powerhouses of Riyadh are prepared to shake up the summer window by offering the 29-year-old Brazilian international a staggering contract proposal that would effectively quadruple his current salary in Catalonia.

However, despite the financial lure from the Middle East, a potential transfer remains complicated, as the dynamic forward, who is under contract at Camp Nou until 2028, has repeatedly indicated he has no intention of abandoning his childhood dream, which he is realising by playing for Barcelona.

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Barcelona's stance

Any potential exit for Raphinha would force a re-evaluation for Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, to whom the winger has become an irreplaceable cornerstone asset.

Under Flick’s guidance, the forward has evolved into a true talisman, racking up incredible, elite-level numbers with 55 goals and 29 assists across the last two seasons to supercharge Barcelona's consecutive LALIGA triumphs.

While the Blaugrana recently finalised the signing of English international winger Anthony Gordon for €70 million plus variables and remain locked in separate negotiations to sign Marcus Rashford permanently, in addition to searching for a new striker, it is unlikely Flick would sanction Raphinha’s exit.

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