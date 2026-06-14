Rooney urges Man United to re-sign McTominay after questionable £26m sale

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has called on his former club to make a sensational move to bring Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford.

Rooney expressed his disbelief at the club's decision to sell the midfielder to Napoli for a mere £26 million ($35m) two years ago, especially given his subsequent development into a top-tier goalscorer.

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The sale of the academy graduate now appears particularly shortsighted after McTominay played a key role in Napoli's Scudetto-winning season.

Since his departure, the dynamic midfielder has become a pivotal figure for both his club and the Scottish national team and recently helped his country to a win in their World Cup opening game.

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Rooney wants McTominay back at United

Rooney, who briefly played alongside a young McTominay in 2017, believes United are now missing the relentless work ethic he provides.

Speaking on "The Wayne Rooney Show," the former England captain questioned the club's strategy behind the transfer.

Wayne Rooney || Imago

"I couldn’t believe Man United let him go when they did because he obviously works extremely hard," Rooney stated.

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"And at the time they let him go, he was actually one of the players who you wanted on the pitch every week because you felt like players weren’t working or weren’t giving the best and he was impactful.

“He was playing in a more advanced role and he was scoring important goals. When Man United let him go, I was thinking, 'wow, what’s going on here?' But you’d love to have him back at Man United now."

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay (Credit: Instagram)

A midfield overhaul remains a top priority for Manchester United this summer. While the club has already secured Ederson from Atalanta, McTominay's name has not yet appeared on their official transfer shortlist.

Instead, United are reportedly exploring younger, domestic options, with West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, Bournemouth's Alex Scott, and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton frequently linked with a move.

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