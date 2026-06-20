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Ronaldinho Returns! Barcelona legend makes shock return to Football at 46

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:19 - 20 June 2026
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Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho | Credit: Imago
Ronaldinho is set for a sensational return to professional football after signing with Italian Serie C club Ravenna at the age of 46.
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Football legend Ronaldinho is set to make a sensational return to professional football after signing with Italian club Ravenna.

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The Brazilian icon, who officially retired from professional football in 2015, has agreed to join the Serie C side in a move that has surprised fans across the football world.

A surprise comeback

According to reports, Ronaldinho will be officially unveiled by Ravenna during a special presentation event in Miami on June 23.

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While the club has confirmed his arrival, uncertainty remains over whether the former Barcelona star will feature competitively during the upcoming season or take on a broader ambassadorial role.

Speaking after the announcement, Ronaldinho expressed his excitement about beginning a new chapter.

He said, "New colours, same smile. I can't wait to be able to dance on the ball again and write a new story together with Ignazio and the whole Cipriani family.

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"Football has always been a source of joy for me, and I want to bring that same spirit to Ravenna."

End of an 11-Year absence

Ronaldinho last played professional football in 2015 during a brief spell with Brazilian club Fluminense.

Since then, the former World Cup winner has remained active through exhibition matches, charity games, ambassadorial roles and promotional appearances around the world.

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His return to a professional club setup marks one of the most unexpected football stories of recent years.

Widely regarded as one of the most gifted footballers of all time, Ronaldinho enjoyed a glittering career with clubs including FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

His achievements include: Winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil, lifting the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona, winning two FIFA World Player of the Year awards and claiming the 2005 Ballon d'Or.

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