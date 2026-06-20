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Ronaldinho: 46-year-old Brazil legend comes out of retirement to sign for new club

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:34 - 20 June 2026
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Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has sensationally come out of retirement at the age of 46 to sign for an Italian side.
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The former Ballon d’Or winner, who last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015, has agreed a surprise deal with the ambitious Serie C side Ravenna FC.

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While the move is primarily commercial and ambassadorial, the club has not completely ruled out the possibility of the Brazilian legend making a playing appearance.

Ronaldinho signs for Italian side at age 46

Ronaldinho said upon signing:

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“New colours, same smile. I can’t wait to dance on the ball again and write a new story together.”

The deal is expected to boost Ravenna’s global profile significantly.

The 46-year-old was in attendance for Brazil's 3-0 win over Haiti in the World Cup, appearing alongside Ronaldo on the TV screens. There were huge cheers from those in the ground for the two superstars.

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The club plans to officially unveil him at a special event in Miami on June 23. Honorary vice-president Ariedo Braida (a former AC Milan executive) described Ronaldinho as a “timeless champion” but initially confirmed that he would focus on marketing activities.

However, the door remains slightly open for exhibition or limited playing involvement.

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