Ronaldinho: 46-year-old Brazil legend comes out of retirement to sign for new club

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has sensationally come out of retirement at the age of 46 to sign for an Italian side.

The former Ballon d’Or winner, who last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015, has agreed a surprise deal with the ambitious Serie C side Ravenna FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the move is primarily commercial and ambassadorial, the club has not completely ruled out the possibility of the Brazilian legend making a playing appearance.

Ronaldinho signs for Italian side at age 46

Ronaldinho said upon signing:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“New colours, same smile. I can’t wait to dance on the ball again and write a new story together.”

Ronaldinho is back in club football 😍🇧🇷



The Brazilian legend has joined Italian Serie C side Ravenna FC at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/JgY2bddV7R — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 20, 2026

The deal is expected to boost Ravenna’s global profile significantly.

The 46-year-old was in attendance for Brazil's 3-0 win over Haiti in the World Cup, appearing alongside Ronaldo on the TV screens. There were huge cheers from those in the ground for the two superstars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club plans to officially unveil him at a special event in Miami on June 23. Honorary vice-president Ariedo Braida (a former AC Milan executive) described Ronaldinho as a “timeless champion” but initially confirmed that he would focus on marketing activities.