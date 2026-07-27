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'Reputation alone won't be enough' – Germany legend challenges Klopp

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:23 - 27 July 2026
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Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Germany legend says Jurgen Klopp must deliver immediate results as the new national team coach.
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Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has warned newly appointed national team manager Jurgen Klopp that his impressive reputation and charismatic personality will not be enough to guarantee success with the four-time world champions.

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Klopp, who signed a four-year contract to replace Julian Nagelsmann, has been tasked with restoring Germany's fortunes after another disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign.

While Matthaus welcomed the appointment, he stressed that the former Liverpool boss will ultimately be judged by the team's performances on the pitch.

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'He will be measured by results' - Matthaus

Speaking to Sky Sport, Matthaus said Klopp's achievements at club level have earned him widespread respect, but insisted expectations will be high from the outset.

He said, "Now it depends on how it is implemented. Despite his charisma, his personality and his successes, he is also measured by results."

The former Germany captain believes Klopp's wealth of managerial experience gives him an advantage over his predecessor.

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He added, "Klopp is 20 years older than Julian Nagelsmann, and he has correspondingly more experience."

Matthaus identified Klopp's renowned ability to connect with players as one of the qualities that could help transform the national team.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager has built a reputation for motivating squads and creating strong dressing-room unity throughout his coaching career.

Klopp, ex-Liverpool manager|| imago
Klopp, ex-Liverpool manager|| imago
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"Communication is Jurgen's great strength; he should do one or two things better than his predecessor in dealing with the players," Matthaus explained.

However, the 1990 World Cup winner reminded Klopp that even the best coaches are limited by the talent available.

He added, "But even he is only allowed to play with eleven men who have a German passport."

Klopp takes charge of a Germany side looking to bounce back from years of inconsistency on the international stage.

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