Germany announce ex-Liverpool boss Klopp as new head coach after World Cup disappointment

Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has taken the reins of the German national team from Julian Nagelsmann

Germany have confirmed the appointment of former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp as their new head coach, ending months of speculation over his return to the dugout.

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The 59-year-old has signed a contract that will keep him in charge of the national team until the conclusion of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Klopp returns to coaching with Germany

Klopp returns to management two years after stepping down as Liverpool boss, having famously admitted he was "running out of energy" following nine trophy-laden years at Anfield.

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After taking a six-month break from football, the German accepted the role of Red Bull's head of global soccer and repeatedly insisted he had no plans to return to club management.

However, the opportunity to lead his country proved too good to turn down. Speaking after his unveiling, Klopp described the role as the pinnacle of his coaching career and outlined his ambition to improve the national team.

"It is my mission to make the national team squad a better team and hope the pool for me to choose from will be bigger, but it is not something I am doing against you, I am doing it for you. It is an honour," he said.

New Germany boss issues warning to critics

Klopp also made it clear that he would not tolerate abuse directed at himself or his family during his time in charge.

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The former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool boss stressed that while he would be well rewarded for the role, he would have no hesitation in walking away if the environment became toxic.

"If tomorrow Jürgen Klopp is s, I will be gone. But if the DFB says let us discontinue the job, then that's it. And if you behave badly and don't let my family in peace, I'll be gone. I'll just turn away," he warned.