Infantino said football united nations despite political and logistical challenges.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has launched a fierce defence of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, accusing critics of focusing on negativity instead of celebrating what he described as a tournament that united people across the globe.

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In an open letter published on July 27, 2026, the FIFA chief responded to criticism surrounding the tournament, which was jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The competition faced scrutiny over high ticket prices, visa restrictions for some supporters, travel challenges and political controversies before and during the event.

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Infantino defends FIFA's handling of tournament

Despite the criticism, Infantino insisted FIFA successfully delivered a safe and inclusive World Cup.

He argued that the governing body overcame significant political and logistical obstacles to ensure all qualified nations were able to compete.

"While you spread hatred, we worked tirelessly to unite two countries at war.

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"Iran entered the United States without incident or conflict. The Iranian team received visas to enter because football is about peace. It's not about politics," Infantino wrote.

The FIFA president described the tournament as one that achieved "100% safety and unity," rejecting suggestions that organizational challenges overshadowed the football.

Responds to criticism over visas and logistics

The road to the World Cup was marked by several high-profile concerns.

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Infantino reserved his strongest comments for journalists and critics whom he accused of ignoring the tournament's positive moments.

"To all of you who missed watching kids, babies, grandparents, and parents come together for the beautiful game, I say sorry that the matches are now over and sorry that you missed all that joy and togetherness," he wrote.

He continued, "Sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all."