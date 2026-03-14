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Real Madrid vs Elche: Los Blancos thump Elche to put pressure on Barcelona

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:07 - 14 March 2026
Real Madrid secured a healthy victory against Elche to boost their title chances.
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Real Madrid turned on the style at Santiago Bernabeu, as they did few days ago against Manchester City, romping Elche 4-1 to cut the deficit on league leaders Barcelona.

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