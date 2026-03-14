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'Everytime I lose' — Frustrated Guardiola snaps at critics after Madrid humiliation
Pep Guardiola spent four and a half minutes defending his tactics after Real Madrid dismantled his side 3-0 in a rough night at the Bernabeu.
The Spaniard's decision to roll out an aggressive 4-2-2-2 formation backfired spectacularly, mostly because Federico Valverde decided to bag a hat-trick and leave City’s European hopes in tatters.
The aftermath saw widespread condemnation of the manager's tactics, with many blaming his penchant for overthinking for yet another poor European display.
Guardiola defends tactics after Madrid meltdown
"I had to explain it before and after? After 10 years? I wouldn't convince any of you for a single second," Guardiola told reporters before Saturday’s trip to West Ham.
“It’s not the first time I played in that competition, the Champions League, 17 years playing in that competition, and every time I lose, boom, my God. Pew, pew, pew [uses fingers to mimic firing bullets]. A lot. Is it new? No, it’s OK.
Guardiola rants on the criticism he has received on social media over team selection. 😲 pic.twitter.com/g4S1DPpdoK— Kehinde Adefulu (@Kennyadefulu) March 14, 2026
The big talking point was Erling Haaland. Instead of his usual solo role, he was paired with Antoine Semenyo. It’s a clear attempt to wake Haaland up.
The Norwegian has been in a weird slump, scoring only four times in his last 17 appearances. But he loves playing West Ham. He’s netted 11 goals in just seven games against them, so the timing for a bounce-back is perfect.
City are desperate. They need all three points today to stay in touching distance of Arsenal. On the bright side,
On the bright side, Guardiola was just named Premier League Manager of the Month for February.
This is the first time he’s picked up the trophy since 2021, thanks to a nearly perfect run of 13 points from a possible 15.
Whether that momentum survived the flight back from Madrid is the real question.