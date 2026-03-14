Advertisement

'Everytime I lose' — Frustrated Guardiola snaps at critics after Madrid humiliation

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:21 - 14 March 2026
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has passionately defended his tactics after watching his side crushed in the UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg against Real Madrid.
Advertisement

Pep Guardiola spent four and a half minutes defending his tactics after Real Madrid dismantled his side 3-0 in a rough night at the Bernabeu.

Advertisement

The Spaniard's decision to roll out an aggressive 4-2-2-2 formation backfired spectacularly, mostly because Federico Valverde decided to bag a hat-trick and leave City’s European hopes in tatters. 

The aftermath saw widespread condemnation of the manager's tactics, with many blaming his penchant for overthinking for yet another poor European display.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola | Imago

Guardiola defends tactics after Madrid meltdown

Advertisement

"I had to explain it before and after? After 10 years? I wouldn't convince any of you for a single second," Guardiola told reporters before Saturday’s trip to West Ham.

“It’s not the first time I played in that competition, the Champions League, 17 years playing in that competition, and every time I lose, boom, my God. Pew, pew, pew [uses fingers to mimic firing bullets]. A lot. Is it new? No, it’s OK.

The big talking point was Erling Haaland. Instead of his usual solo role, he was paired with Antoine Semenyo. It’s a clear attempt to wake Haaland up.

The Norwegian has been in a weird slump, scoring only four times in his last 17 appearances. But he loves playing West Ham. He’s netted 11 goals in just seven games against them, so the timing for a bounce-back is perfect.

Advertisement

City are desperate. They need all three points today to stay in touching distance of Arsenal. On the bright side,

On the bright side, Guardiola was just named Premier League Manager of the Month for February.

This is the first time he’s picked up the trophy since 2021, thanks to a nearly perfect run of 13 points from a possible 15.

Whether that momentum survived the flight back from Madrid is the real question. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Chelsea legend Eden Hazard under investigation after signing gambling deal
Football
14.03.2026
Chelsea legend Eden Hazard under investigation after signing gambling deal
Shanghai GP Qualifying: 19 y/o Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest pole-sitter in F1 history
Motorsports
14.03.2026
Shanghai GP Qualifying: 19 y/o Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest pole-sitter in F1 history
It makes football beautiful — Super Eagles-hopeful star disagrees with Mikel Obi, defends Arsenal set-piece reliance
Football
14.03.2026
It makes football beautiful — Super Eagles-hopeful star disagrees with Mikel Obi, defends Arsenal set-piece reliance
Why I rejected bigger offers to stay at Chelsea — Blues captain Reece James
Football
14.03.2026
Why I rejected bigger offers to stay at Chelsea — Blues captain Reece James
'I would be delighted' — Tosin Adarabioyo declares readiness to play for Nigeria
Super Eagles
14.03.2026
'I would be delighted' — Tosin Adarabioyo declares readiness to play for Nigeria
'Everytime I lose' — Frustrated Guardiola snaps at critics after Madrid humiliation
Football
14.03.2026
'Everytime I lose' — Frustrated Guardiola snaps at critics after Madrid humiliation