Guardiola wins 12th Premier League Manager of the Month award to overtake ex-Man United boss

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is now third in the list of all-time Premier League Manager of Month awardees

Pep Guardiola has added another personal milestone to his remarkable career after being named the latest Premier League Manager of the Month, strengthening his place among the competition’s most decorated coaches.

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The Manchester City boss enjoyed an impressive February campaign, guiding his side through an unbeaten run that reignited their domestic momentum.

Guardiola climbs all-time ranking

The February award marks Guardiola’s 12th Manager of the Month triumph in the Premier League, pushing him ahead of David Moyes, the former Manchester United manager who previously sat level with him on 11 wins.

Guardiola now holds sole third place in the competition’s all-time standings, trailing only the legendary Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger, who remain comfortably ahead with 27 and 15 awards respectively.

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While the Spaniard has enjoyed immense success since arriving in England, this latest recognition is particularly notable because it ends a lengthy drought, with his previous win dating back to December 2021.

Despite that gap, Guardiola’s influence at Manchester City has remained undeniable, and the latest accolade once again underlines the consistency he continues to deliver in one of the world’s most demanding leagues.

Unbeaten February seals the prize

Guardiola’s award was driven by Manchester City’s strong run of results throughout February, during which they collected a league-high 13 points.

The month began with a draw against Tottenham Hotspur, but City quickly found their rhythm and went on to secure four crucial victories.

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Those wins came against major rivals including Liverpool as well as important fixtures against Fulham, Newcastle United, and Leeds United, a run that propelled City forward in the league standings.

Guardiola beat competition from fellow nominees Keith Andrews of Brentford, Michael Carrick of Manchester United, and Arne Slot of Liverpool.