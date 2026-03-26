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'Quality aside' — Maduka Okoye explains why Osimhen is irreplaceable for Super Eagles

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:06 - 26 March 2026
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has hailed his international teammate Victor Osimhen, describing him as a 'special player'.
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Maduka Okoye has praised teammate Victor Osimhen, highlighting the forward’s unique influence on the pitch for club and country.

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Okoye, currently at the Nigerian national team's training camp in Antalya, Turkey, shared his high regard for the forward during an interview with Udinese and Lega Serie A.

The session was part of the "A Day with a Professional Football Player" initiative, which offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of top athletes.

Maduka Okoye shares thoughts on Victor Osimhen

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Osimhen is the highest-paid Super Eagles player in 2026 | Instagram (@victorosimhen9)

When asked about swapping jerseys with opponents, Okoye singled out the Galatasaray star for praise, highlighting the qualities that make him a vital asset for both club and country.

Osimhen recalls Mikel Obi’s generosity towards him

"I have Osimhen’s shirt; he’s incredibly strong," Okoye stated, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

"Quality aside, he brings an energy to the pitch that no one else brings. He’s a special player."

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Okoye's comments underscore the deep respect he has for his compatriot, who is currently recovering from an injury sustained while playing for Galatasaray against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

The goalkeeper also discussed his own career, expressing his contentment at Udinese and his love for Italian football.

He described the club as the perfect environment for his professional growth.

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"I feel great here; it’s the perfect place for football," he explained. "We’re lucky; we have an incredible training center. When I step onto the pitch, I feel something strong; I don’t know how to explain it. I want to stay in Italy; I love it. I love the language, the people."

Beyond Serie A, Okoye revealed he is an avid follower of European football, drawing inspiration from other top leagues. He mentioned his particular interest in German football, where his professional journey began.

"I watch a lot of football; besides Serie A, I like the Bundesliga and the Premier League," he said.

"I support Fortuna Düsseldorf, Bayer Leverkusen, and Mönchengladbach. They have incredible youth facilities; even under 15, you live like a pro."

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