Premier League hands Chelsea one-year suspended transfer ban

The Premier League has settled the case of financial breaches involving Chelsea, handing them a suspended transfer sentence.

The Premier League has officially sanctioned Chelsea with a £10.75 million fine, an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban, and a suspended one-year first-team transfer ban following ‘historical’ financial rule breaches during the Roman Abramovich era.

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Chelsea’s punishment

The primary infractions, which occurred between 2011 and 2018, involved incomplete financial reporting and undisclosed payments made to unregistered agents, third parties, and players that entirely bypassed the league’s regulatory oversight.

The club's current BlueCo ownership group, which took over in May 2022, voluntarily self-reported these irregularities to the authorities.

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Because they self-reported, Chelsea entirely avoided immediate sanctions for the first team and will only face a transfer ban, which was suspended for two years.

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. (Credit: Imago)

This means Chelsea can continue signing players for the senior squad in the upcoming transfer windows, and the ban will only be triggered if they commit further financial breaches during this probationary period

The Premier League explicitly cited Chelsea's "exceptional cooperation" and proactive self-reporting as a massive mitigating factor, noting that had the club not come forward, they would have faced significantly harsher penalties, including a fine of up to £20 million.

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What Chelsea did

The infractions are divided between the senior squad and the youth development system. The first-team breaches centre on illicit, secret payments made to facilitate high-profile signings during the Abramovich era, specifically the transfers of Eden Hazard, Ramires, David Luiz, Andre Schürrle, Nemanja Matić, Willian, and Samuel Eto'o.

According to The Athletic, a total of £47,524,925.74 was paid to 12 individuals or corporate entities, each of which were deemed to have broken specific regulations.

Conversely, the youth team's punishment is active immediately. Stemming from breaches of youth development rules between 2019 and 2022.

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