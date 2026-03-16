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Liam Rosenior set to be sacked as Chelsea board reportedly harboring serious concerns
Appointed just this past January, the new manager has failed to deliver the consistent results demanded at Stamford Bridge, prompting internal discussions about yet another managerial change.
The Blues recently lost to Newcastle United at home at the weekend, putting a dent in their chase for European football.
They have dropped to sixth position on the Premier League table and are now six points behind Manchester United in third place.
Uncertainty looms over Rosenior’s future
After only three months in the hot seat, Rosenior's future at Chelsea appears increasingly precarious.
According to Sky Sports in Switzerland, the initial optimism that greeted his arrival has dissipated, replaced by significant anxiety within the boardroom.
Despite awarding him a contract through 2032, the board is now said to be questioning whether the 41-year-old possesses the tactical prowess required to lead their ambitious project forward.
As the team's Premier League form falters and their European campaign hangs by a thread, Chelsea's ownership may already be looking for a successor.
While Chelsea has not issued an official comment, reports suggest a divide is emerging among key figures at the club regarding the manager's future.
Several influential voices are understood to believe Rosenior will not be in charge by the start of the next season.
This internal pressure is compounded by growing frustration from a fanbase tired of the club's revolving-door policy for managers.
The "serious concerns" cited by insiders reportedly stem from a perceived lack of tactical progress and the team's failure to win crucial matches against rivals for Champions League qualification.