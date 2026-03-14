It's rubbish — John Terry disagrees with Mikel Obi's comments on Arsenal

Former Chelsea defender John Terry weighed in on the conversations around Arsenal's set piece reliance.

Chelsea legend John Terry has rubbished the comments from fans and pundits like his former teammate John Mikel Obi, who seek to discredit Arsenal’s efforts this season over their heavy reliance on set pieces.

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What Terry said

The five-time Premier League winner, who scored 41 goals in the division, many of which came from set-piece situations, expressed displeasure over the growing narrative around Arsenal’s reliance on corner kicks.

Terry, who is now a coach, is able to appreciate the intricacies of Arsenal’s set-piece efforts, and he argued that their efficiency is something to be lauded, not dismissed.

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“I want to talk about set-pieces and the roles of set-piece coaches in today's game. There have been loads of rubbish talk about Arsenal having an asterisk over them if they go on to win the title, which is ridiculous,” Terry said.

“They've been the best side by far, and also from set-pieces, they're the best by a million miles, they're very well drilled. Their set-piece coach deserves a lot of accolades, and also Mikel Arteta as well, for being the best in both departments.”

John Terry || Picture credit: David Klein Sportimag

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What Mikel said