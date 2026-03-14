Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
It's rubbish — John Terry disagrees with Mikel Obi's comments on Arsenal
Chelsea legend John Terry has rubbished the comments from fans and pundits like his former teammate John Mikel Obi, who seek to discredit Arsenal’s efforts this season over their heavy reliance on set pieces.
What Terry said
The five-time Premier League winner, who scored 41 goals in the division, many of which came from set-piece situations, expressed displeasure over the growing narrative around Arsenal’s reliance on corner kicks.
Terry, who is now a coach, is able to appreciate the intricacies of Arsenal’s set-piece efforts, and he argued that their efficiency is something to be lauded, not dismissed.
“I want to talk about set-pieces and the roles of set-piece coaches in today's game. There have been loads of rubbish talk about Arsenal having an asterisk over them if they go on to win the title, which is ridiculous,” Terry said.
“They've been the best side by far, and also from set-pieces, they're the best by a million miles, they're very well drilled. Their set-piece coach deserves a lot of accolades, and also Mikel Arteta as well, for being the best in both departments.”
What Mikel said
As Pulse Sports reported, Mikel said that he will not credit Arsenal if they emerge triumphant, arguing that Mikel Arteta’s side rely heavily on corner-kicks and cheating.
The Gunners currently lead the way in the Premier League standings, nine points ahead of Manchester City at the time of writing, and are clear favourites to win the title. However, Mikel believes that their success is caveated by their over-reliance on set pieces.