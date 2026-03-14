Advertisement

It's rubbish — John Terry disagrees with Mikel Obi's comments on Arsenal

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:30 - 14 March 2026
Former Chelsea defender John Terry weighed in on the conversations around Arsenal's set piece reliance.
Advertisement

Chelsea legend John Terry has rubbished the comments from fans and pundits like his former teammate John Mikel Obi, who seek to discredit Arsenal’s efforts this season over their heavy reliance on set pieces.

Advertisement

What Terry said

The five-time Premier League winner, who scored 41 goals in the division, many of which came from set-piece situations, expressed displeasure over the growing narrative around Arsenal’s reliance on corner kicks.

Terry, who is now a coach, is able to appreciate the intricacies of Arsenal’s set-piece efforts, and he argued that their efficiency is something to be lauded, not dismissed.

Advertisement

“I want to talk about set-pieces and the roles of set-piece coaches in today's game. There have been loads of rubbish talk about Arsenal having an asterisk over them if they go on to win the title, which is ridiculous,” Terry said.

“They've been the best side by far, and also from set-pieces, they're the best by a million miles, they're very well drilled. Their set-piece coach deserves a lot of accolades, and also Mikel Arteta as well, for being the best in both departments.”

John Terry || Picture credit: David Klein Sportimag
John Terry || Picture credit: David Klein Sportimag
Advertisement

What Mikel said 

As Pulse Sports reported, Mikel said that he will not credit Arsenal if they emerge triumphant, arguing that Mikel Arteta’s side rely heavily on corner-kicks and cheating.

The Gunners currently lead the way in the Premier League standings, nine points ahead of Manchester City at the time of writing, and are clear favourites to win the title. However, Mikel believes that their success is caveated by their over-reliance on set pieces.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Real Madrid vs Elche: Los Blancos thump Elche to put pressure on Barcelona
Football
14.03.2026
Real Madrid vs Elche: Los Blancos thump Elche to put pressure on Barcelona
West Ham vs Man City: Guardiola's men stumble again as Arsenal take huge step towards title
Football
14.03.2026
West Ham vs Man City: Guardiola's men stumble again as Arsenal take huge step towards title
No clean sheet for Okoye
Football
14.03.2026
No clean sheet for Okoye again as Juventus hand Udinese a home defeat
Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: Joao Felix powers Faris Najd to victory in Ronaldo's absence
Football
14.03.2026
Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: Joao Felix powers Faris Najd to victory in Ronaldo's absence
It's rubbish — John Terry disagrees with Mikel Obi's comments on Arsenal
Premier League
14.03.2026
It's rubbish — John Terry disagrees with Mikel Obi's comments on Arsenal
Super Eagles star Onuachu makes history
Football
14.03.2026
Super Eagles star Onuachu makes history with ten-game scoring streak for Trabzonspor