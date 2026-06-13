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Osimhen will continue his path — Galatasaray boss opens up on transfer rumours

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:57 - 13 June 2026
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Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has opened up on speculation regarding the future of star forward and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.
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Buruk insists the club have received no formal indication that their star striker is set to leave this summer, despite several clubs keenly interested.

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Osimhen has been one of the most consistently discussed names on the transfer horizon, with a host of Europe's biggest clubs credited with an interest in the Nigerian international.

Victor Osimhen | Imago
Victor Osimhen | Imago

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the prolific forward.

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Reports emerged this week that Atletico Madrid had a bid in the region of €120 million rejected by Galatasaray, highlighting the Turkish champions' determination to hold onto their prized asset.

Buruk, speaking publicly on the matter for the first time, was resolute in his stance.

Galatasaray turn down €120 million offer
Osimhen scores for Galatasaray || Imago
Osimhen scores for Galatasaray || Imago

"No such issue has come to us," the Galatasaray boss said via Forza Cimbom.

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"There is nothing at the moment. Hopefully, he will continue his path at Galatasaray."

Osimhen has been instrumental to Galatasaray's recent dominance, firing them to back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles and establishing himself as one of the most feared strikers in Europe in the process.

His performances have inevitably attracted attention from the continent's elite, but for now, Buruk insists the Nigerian is going nowhere.

Whether that stance holds as the summer progresses remains to be seen.

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