‘One of the best passers’ — Bruno Fernandes hails Beckham after breaking Man United legend’s record

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has praised David Beckham after taking the Englishman's record

Bruno Fernandes has etched his name into the history books of Manchester United after setting a new club record for the most assists in a single Premier League season.

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The Portuguese midfielder achieved the milestone during United’s impressive 3–1 victory over Aston Villa, surpassing a long-standing record previously held by club legend David Beckham.

Fernandes breaks Beckham’s long-standing assist record

The Manchester United captain delivered a standout performance against Aston Villa, providing two key assists that helped his team secure a crucial victory. Fernandes set up goals for Matheus Cunha and Casemiro, playing a decisive role in turning the game in Manchester United’s favour.

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Those assists took his tally to 16 in the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, breaking Beckham’s previous record of 15 assists in a single season for the club. The achievement makes Fernandes the Manchester United player with the most assists in one Premier League season.

Even more impressively, the Portuguese international reached the milestone with eight matches still left to play in the campaign, meaning he could extend the record even further before the season concludes.

Fernandes’ vision, passing range and ability to unlock defences have been central to United’s attacking success this season, reinforcing his status as one of the league’s most influential creators.

Portuguese star praises Beckham’s legacy

Despite surpassing the record, Fernandes was quick to acknowledge the legacy of Beckham, widely regarded as one of the finest passers in football history.

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Speaking about the achievement, the midfielder expressed pride at being mentioned alongside the former United icon.

“We're talking about one of the best passers, so I'm happy [to have broken the record],” Fernandes said.

“It's not going to change what I really want, but being right up there with a player recognised for his passes and his crosses makes me happy.”