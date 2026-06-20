Official: Real Madrid release statement about Michael Olise

LALIGA giants Real Madrid have addressed the recent rumours linking them to a move for Michael Olise.

Real Madrid have officially released a public statement vehemently denying any direct or indirect contact with Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise or his representatives, putting a definitive end to speculation linking the Spanish giants with a move for the player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Real Madrid said

In a statement released on Saturday, June 20, the club clarified that reports suggesting an imminent bid for the French international do not correspond to reality.

"In response to reports in various media outlets regarding an alleged interest from our club in Bayern Munich player Michael Olise, Real Madrid CF wishes to state that it has not had any direct or indirect contact with the aforementioned player, his representatives, or anyone in his entourage," a part of the statement read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid emphasised their commitment to institutional loyalty, highlighting their "excellent relationship" with Bayern Munich, a bond firmly built on a long history of mutual respect, collaboration, and trust.

The club stressed their shared conviction that any potential interest in a player belonging to the other club must always be addressed first between the entities themselves before any external approaches are made.

Florentino Perez's promise

The rumours began during club president Florentino Pérez's recent re-election campaign, during which he promised a massive €150 million bid for a new 'Galáctico,’ which several media outlets suggested to be Michael Olise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following his election victory, Real Madrid formally announced a €150 million offer for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, which was promptly rejected as Atlético firmly pointed to his €500 million release clause.

Before Real Madrid issued their statement, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer had already moved to completely shut the door on any potential deal.