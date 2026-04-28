'No team is better than us' — Luis Enrique confident as PSG prepare for Bayern semi-final
PSG are on the verge of winning another Ligue 1 title, but the chance to win a second straight UEFA Champions League title is one the Parisians cannot afford to pass up on.
The French giants are appearing in the Champions League semi-finals for the third consecutive season under Enrique. Having lifted the trophy for the first time last season, they are now aiming to reach back-to-back finals.
Luis Enrique talks big ahead of PSG vs Bayern
Speaking on Monday ahead of the first leg at the Parc des Princes, the Spanish coach acknowledged Bayern’s impressive consistency but insisted PSG have proven their quality.
“These are the two best teams in Europe, even if Arsenal have also had a great season,” Enrique told reporters.
“In terms of consistency, maybe Bayern are a little bit above us. But we have shown that no team is better than us.”
The Parisians booked their place in the last four by eliminating Chelsea and Liverpool in the previous rounds.
“It is a real pleasure, and it is deserved. You need to be ambitious to get to this stage, and I think we are. We still want to go that bit further,” Enrique added.
PSG and Bayern have already clashed three times since the start of last season.
Bayern won 1-0 in the Champions League group stage in November 2024, PSG triumphed 2-0 in a Club World Cup quarter-final in July 2025, and Bayern claimed a 2-1 victory in Paris in November 2025.