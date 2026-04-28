All eyes on Quadri Aruna as Nigeria begins historic World championships quest in London

Nigeria, led by Quadri Aruna, begins its campaign at the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships in London, facing Hong Kong, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

Nigeria will begin its campaign at the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships today when the Women's team face Wales, as the prestigious competition returns to its birthplace for a landmark centenary edition.

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Quadri Aruna

Exactly 100 years after the inaugural tournament was staged in London in 1926, the global table tennis showpiece is back in the English capital, with teams from across the world competing for supremacy in one of the sport’s most celebrated events.

Aruna Leads Nigeria’s Men’s Team

Nigeria’s hopes in the men’s category will once again rest heavily on the shoulders of Quadri Aruna, Africa’s most decorated table tennis star.

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Aruna leads a determined Nigerian side drawn into a competitive group featuring Hong Kong, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia. With his vast experience on the international stage, the former world top-10 player is expected to inspire the team as they aim to progress beyond the group stage.

The Nigerian men’s team enters the tournament with strong expectations, given their pedigree and Aruna’s proven ability to compete against the world’s elite.

Women’s Team Faces Tough Challenge

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In contrast, Nigeria’s women’s team faces a more demanding path in the competition. The squad will rely on experienced campaigners Fatimo Bello and Ajoke Ojomu to provide leadership and stability.

Rising talents Sukurat Aiyelabegan and Hope Udoaka are also expected to play key roles, with the tournament offering them a valuable opportunity to showcase their abilities on the global stage.

However, discussions surrounding the final squad selection have added an extra layer of scrutiny as the team prepares to navigate a challenging group phase.

African Teams Target Strong Showing

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Across the continent, African nations have arrived in London with renewed ambition and confidence.

Egypt, widely regarded as Africa’s dominant force in table tennis, will be spearheaded by Omar Assar in the men’s competition, while world No. 20 Hana Goda leads the women’s team.

Assar’s side faces Thailand, Turkey, and Kazakhstan in the group stage, while Goda’s team is set to battle Belgium, South Africa, and Algeria.

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