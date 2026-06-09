Nigeria to face Comoros in Olympic qualifiers after stunning 30-0 victory

Comoros will face Nigeria's Super Falcons in the second round of the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers after thrashing Sudan 30-0.

The Comoros women's national team has booked a second-round clash with Nigeria's Super Falcons in the qualifiers for the 2028 Olympic Games after recording a remarkable aggregate victory over Sudan.

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Super Falcons players || Imago

The Coelacanths produced one of the most dominant performances in recent African women's football history, overwhelming Sudan 30-0 across two legs to progress to the next stage of the qualification campaign.

Comoros laid the foundation for qualification with a remarkable 17-0 victory in the first leg before completing the job with another emphatic 13-0 win in the return fixture.

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Super Falcons stand in their way

Nigeria's Super Falcons will enter the tie as overwhelming favourites given their pedigree and dominance on the African continent.

The ten-time African champions have consistently been the benchmark in women's football across Africa. They will be expected to advance comfortably to the next round of the Olympic qualification series.

Head coach Justine Madugu's side heads into the fixture in impressive form following a successful international window against Senegal.

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Those performances have boosted confidence within the Nigerian camp as preparations continue for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where the team will be aiming to defend its continental crown.

Qualification dates confirmed

The second-round Olympic qualifiers between Nigeria and Comoros are scheduled to take place between October 5 and October 13, 2026.

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