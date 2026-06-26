New Zealand vs Belgium 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Must-win clash for both teams

New Zealand and Belgium square off in Group G, with both teams requiring a win to guarantee qualification for the last 32 of the World Cup.

Belgium sit third on two points after two draws and desperately need a win to have any realistic hope of advancing, while New Zealand, bottom on one point, require a victory or a favourable combination of results to survive.

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The math is stark: a Belgium win ends New Zealand’s tournament, while anything less keeps a chaotic final-standings scenario very much alive.

New Zealand vs Belgium match preview

The door is still wide open for a place in the knockout stages as Group G’s bottom side New Zealand go in search of their first victory against a winless Belgium in Vancouver.

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New Zealand remain winless in 8 World Cup matches (D4, L4) after giving up a half-time lead to lose 3-1 against Egypt last time out.

Only Honduras (9) have played more games at the finals without ever winning, and Darren Bazeley’s men only have themselves to blame, having failed to convert scoring first into victory in both of their Group G games.

Recent form stands firmly against New Zealand on that front, as they’ve lost ten of their last 13 matches (W1, D2) and last beat a European nation back in 2010 (D4, L13).

Given Belgium's failings at the last two major tournaments, few people will be surprised by the struggles at this World Cup, despite the obvious quality that they have in their ranks.

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A 1-1 draw against Egypt, viewed as their biggest rivals for top spot in Group G, was an acceptable result.

However, the goalless draw versus Iran that followed has left Rudi Garcia's side needing three points against New Zealand to guarantee a top-two spot.

The Red Devils have faced hefty criticism back home and are under pressure to perform here, as they’ve now won only one of their five World Cup matches (D3, L1) since reaching the semi-finals in Russia in 2018.

All hope is far from lost, as even drawing all three group games could secure progression, while their current 15-match unbeaten run (W9, D6) is their second-longest in history.

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New Zealand vs Belgium head-to-head

This will be the first meeting of any kind between both nations.

However, New Zealand are unbeaten in their last two World Cup matches against European opposition.

They managed 1-1 draws against Slovakia and Italy in 2010 at the tournament held in South Africa.

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Belgium, meanwhile, could become the first European team since themselves in 1998 to draw all three World Cup group stage matches.

New Zealand vs Belgium bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Belgium to win 1.20 High First team score New Zealand to score first 3.80 Medium BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 1.92

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Belgium to win

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To start off our New Zealand vs Belgium bet builder, we're backing Belgium to claim all three points and secure progression to the Round of 32, putting a stuttering group stage behind them.

Their only goal at the 2026 World Cup so far was an own goal by Egypt's Mohamed Hany, so they really need to find their shooting boots if they want to get past New Zealand, but in agreement with the latest odds, that's exactly what we think they'll do.

A staggering 76 places separate these two nations in the world rankings, making this the tournament's second-biggest mismatch (behind Brazil vs Haiti), so the pressure is all on Belgium.

And considering they haven't lost a game in 15 months, we're backing them to get the job done here.

So we're predicting a win for the Red Devils, scraping through to the knockouts and bringing an end to New Zealand's valiant World Cup campaign.

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New Zealand to score first

New Zealand will be confident of causing an upset against Belgium and catching them off guard in defence.

Garcia’s backline has lacked consistency, which makes them highly vulnerable to conceding goals.

New Zealand will take heart from taking the lead against Iran as early as the seventh minute. They led twice in that game but threw it away.

Also, against Egypt, it was the White Ferns that opened the scoring after just 15 minutes before they capitulated.

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The same scenario is likely against Belgium. They could surprise the Red Devils and score the first goal, but then allow Garcia’s men back in the game to claim all three points.

Both teams to score – Yes

While New Zealand also haven't managed to pick up a victory yet, they have scored in both of their Group G games so far, and against a shuffled Belgium backline, we think they'll strike again.

The All Whites haven't kept a clean sheet since a friendly in June 2025, but their tally of three goals at the 2026 World Cup is better than a number of teams, including Belgium, so goals could easily come at both ends.

The Red Devils have actually kept three clean sheets in their last four games, with the exception being their Group G opener against Egypt, but as they push for a much-needed victory, we're expecting some gaps to open up at the back.

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So both teams to score is our selection, with New Zealand continuing their record of finding the net in every game at the tournament.

New Zealand vs Belgium team news

After travelling to London to witness the birth of his first child, Jeremy Doku will rejoin the Belgium squad prior to this fixture.

However, it is unclear whether the Manchester City winger will receive an immediate recall or if one of Alexis Saelemaekers or Dodi Lukebakio will feature down the right flank.

With Nathan Ngoy suspended for the red card that he received against Iran, Arthur Theate appears likely to deputise in the middle of defence.

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New Zealand boss Bazeley named an unchanged starting lineup for the Egypt game and will likely retain the same XI for this contest.

Despite record goalscorer Chris Wood failing to net in the opening two matches, the Nottingham Forest forward supplied the assists for Elijah Just's two goals against Iran.

New Zealand vs Belgium predicted lineups

New Zealand predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Stamenic, Bell; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood

Belgium predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku

New Zealand vs Belgium prediction

Belgium’s superior squad depth and their desperate need for three points make them the clear favorites.

New Zealand have shown in their previous two matches that they are capable of making a fast start to proceedings, and that could see them gain control of this contest.

However, we can only back the superior quality of Belgium to prove decisive, particularly when their 2026 World Cup future could depend on it.

A team featuring Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, facing a side that has conceded five goals in two World Cup games, should be winning this match comfortably enough to cover.