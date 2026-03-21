Advertisement

Music Money vs Football Money: Victor Osimhen Finally Settles Debate

David Ben
David Ben 14:23 - 21 March 2026
The highest-paid Nigerian footballer has weighed in to one of the most fierce debates on social media.
Advertisement

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has waded into one of Nigeria’s most popular debates on social media — which industry pays more: music or football?

Advertisement

The Galatasaray forward gave his verdict during a recent Twitch livestream with content creator Carter Efe.

Victor Osimhen is the Super Eagles highest-paid player | Instagram

Osimhen, widely regarded as Nigeria’s highest-paid footballer, used the opportunity to not only address the money debate but also express his deep love for Nigerian music and its global impact.

What Osimhen said?

Advertisement

The candid conversation, which has since gone viral across multiple clips on X, shows a more personal side of the 27-year-old star who has been making headlines all week for his lavish lifestyle and family gestures.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

When asked directly which industry generates more wealth, Osimhen offered a measured response.

“To be honest, I don’t like indulging in such conversations, but footballers have money. I won't lie to you." he said. Osimhen also pointed to "God" as the primary reason for his success while Carter Efe, gestured toward his collection of luxury vehicles on display, reportedly worth over ₦2 billion.

Advertisement

The statement has been interpreted by many as a strong endorsement of the financial rewards that come with elite-level football, especially for players who have reached Osimhen’s status in Europe.

At just 27 years old, Osimhen's immense wealth is visibly displayed through his fleet of supercars, including a Lamborghini Revuelto, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-AMG G 63.

Osimhen hails Afrobeats icon Olamide Badoo

Beyond the money debate, Osimhen opened up about his personal taste in music.

Afrobeats artiste and record label boss Olamide || Image credit: Omaide(Instagram)
Advertisement

The prolific striker made it clear that rap holds a special place in his heart and singled out one artiste as his favourite.

He also admitted to being a fan of several other top Nigerian acts, stating: “I listen to all of them actually. And I like rap. So, Olamide is someone I really like a lot. I also listen to Davido, Burna and Wizkid.

This is not the first time the Super Eagles star is acknowledging the Nigerian hip-hop legend.

Osimhen previously named the YBNL boss as his biggest inspiration before matches.

Advertisement

Osimhen's Passionate Praise For Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

Osimhen went further, expressing profound respect for the global impact of Nigeria’s music superstars.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

In an emotional segment, when asked about his relationship with the unanimous 'Big three' of Afrobeats, he said: “I’ve met them. I’ve met them in person a lot. They are doing amazingly well for Nigeria.

Advertisement

"Do you know what it means when you enter night clubs abroad and they are playing Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy’s songs? People over there will tell you that Nigeria is blessed with a lot of talented artists; that alone is bragging rights for us.

Victor Osimhen and Davido | Instagram

He added: "That’s why I love these guys so much; you won’t understand. The things that they do is putting Nigeria up there in international level, at global level. It’s not normal. Other countries are trying but Nigeria; in terms of songs, these guys are big legends.”

Victor Osimhen and Burna Boy | Instagram
Afrobeats megastar Wizkid Ayo Balogun | Credit: Instagram
Advertisement

The clips from the Carter Efe stream have collectively garnered hundreds of thousands of views across social media platforms, with many netizens praising Osimhen for his patriotism and balanced take.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Victor Osimhen
Latest Videos
THE HEAT: Should sportswomen earn equal pay as their male counterparts?
Sports Gist
08.03.2023
THE HEAT: Should sportswomen earn equal pay as their male counterparts?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles star Osimhen reveals two Liverpool players who apologised to him after arm fracture
Football
21.03.2026
Super Eagles star Osimhen reveals two Liverpool players who apologised to him after arm fracture
Music Money vs Football Money: Victor Osimhen Finally Settles Debate
Sports Gist
21.03.2026
Music Money vs Football Money: Victor Osimhen Finally Settles Debate
Super Eagles receive welcome boost as Italy snub Nigeria-eligible Premier League star
Super Eagles
21.03.2026
Super Eagles receive welcome boost as Italy snub Nigeria-eligible Premier League star
‘Expectations are very high’ — Ex-Portugal star speaks on Ronaldo's last World Cup
Football
21.03.2026
‘Expectations are very high’ — Ex-Portugal star speaks on Ronaldo's last World Cup
Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Final Betting Preview: Best Bets, Odds & Prediction — March 22 2026
Football
21.03.2026
Arsenal vs Man City: The final that could define a generation and why the Gunners will win it
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Lookman's derby debut, Mbappe's return & six-game unbeaten run - LaLiga March 22 2026
Football
21.03.2026
The night Super Eagles star Lookman could change Nigerian football history forever at the Bernabeu