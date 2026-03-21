Music Money vs Football Money: Victor Osimhen Finally Settles Debate

The highest-paid Nigerian footballer has weighed in to one of the most fierce debates on social media.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has waded into one of Nigeria’s most popular debates on social media — which industry pays more: music or football?

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The Galatasaray forward gave his verdict during a recent Twitch livestream with content creator Carter Efe.

Victor Osimhen is the Super Eagles highest-paid player | Instagram

Osimhen, widely regarded as Nigeria’s highest-paid footballer, used the opportunity to not only address the money debate but also express his deep love for Nigerian music and its global impact.

What Osimhen said?

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The candid conversation, which has since gone viral across multiple clips on X, shows a more personal side of the 27-year-old star who has been making headlines all week for his lavish lifestyle and family gestures.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

When asked directly which industry generates more wealth, Osimhen offered a measured response.

“To be honest, I don’t like indulging in such conversations, but footballers have money. I won't lie to you." he said. Osimhen also pointed to "God" as the primary reason for his success while Carter Efe, gestured toward his collection of luxury vehicles on display, reportedly worth over ₦2 billion.

“I don’t like indulging in such conversations, but footballers get money oh I no go whine you. Look at all what I’ve got at the age of 27”🥶🔥



-Osimhen when asked who has more money Footballers or Musicians pic.twitter.com/uMQ4nuTd2d — Beri🌚 (@beri_grizou) March 21, 2026

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The statement has been interpreted by many as a strong endorsement of the financial rewards that come with elite-level football, especially for players who have reached Osimhen’s status in Europe.

At just 27 years old, Osimhen's immense wealth is visibly displayed through his fleet of supercars, including a Lamborghini Revuelto, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-AMG G 63.

Osimhen hails Afrobeats icon Olamide Badoo

Beyond the money debate, Osimhen opened up about his personal taste in music.

Afrobeats artiste and record label boss Olamide || Image credit: Omaide(Instagram)

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The prolific striker made it clear that rap holds a special place in his heart and singled out one artiste as his favourite.

“When it comes to music, rap is my fav genre so Olamide is my favorite artiste.”



— Victor Osimhen says. pic.twitter.com/swSX4m8Evm — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) March 21, 2026

He also admitted to being a fan of several other top Nigerian acts, stating: “I listen to all of them actually. And I like rap. So, Olamide is someone I really like a lot. I also listen to Davido, Burna and Wizkid.”

This is not the first time the Super Eagles star is acknowledging the Nigerian hip-hop legend.

Osimhen previously named the YBNL boss as his biggest inspiration before matches.

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Osimhen's Passionate Praise For Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

Osimhen went further, expressing profound respect for the global impact of Nigeria’s music superstars.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

In an emotional segment, when asked about his relationship with the unanimous 'Big three' of Afrobeats, he said: “I’ve met them. I’ve met them in person a lot. They are doing amazingly well for Nigeria.

Carter Efe asked Victor Osimhen about his relationship with Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy… 👀



Hear what he had to say about Nigeria’s biggest celebrities 😳 pic.twitter.com/S3aKHJdM5k — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) March 21, 2026

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"Do you know what it means when you enter night clubs abroad and they are playing Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy’s songs? People over there will tell you that Nigeria is blessed with a lot of talented artists; that alone is bragging rights for us.

Victor Osimhen and Davido | Instagram

He added: "That’s why I love these guys so much; you won’t understand. The things that they do is putting Nigeria up there in international level, at global level. It’s not normal. Other countries are trying but Nigeria; in terms of songs, these guys are big legends.”

Victor Osimhen and Burna Boy | Instagram

Afrobeats megastar Wizkid Ayo Balogun | Credit: Instagram

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