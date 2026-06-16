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‘Most useless Ballon d’Or ever’ — Fans turn on Dembele following World Cup stinker against Senegal

David Ben
David Ben 23:24 - 16 June 2026
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‘Most useless Ballon d’Or ever’ — Fans turn on Dembele following World Cup stinker against Senegal
Photo Credits: IMAGO
The reigning Ballon d’Or winner came under heavy criticism after a quiet display against Senegal, while Kylian Mbappé stole the spotlight with a match-winning brace in France’s opening World Cup fixture.
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France may have opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with victory, but much of the post-match conversation centered on Ousmane Dembele.

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Starting in the central attacking midfielder (CAM) role, Dembele failed to record a single shot on target, completed 0 dribbles, and created zero chances before being hooked in the 80th minute.

The reigning Ballon d’Or winner endured a frustrating evening against Senegal as Les Bleus secured a 3-1 win thanks largely to the brilliance of Kylian Mbappé, who scored twice and once again delivered when his country needed him most.

While Mbappé was celebrated across social media, Dembélé found himself facing a very different reaction.

Internet reacts to Dembele's quiet outing in France victory

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Dembele was kept quiet against Senegal during France's World Cup opener | IMAGO

The criticism directed at Dembélé was amplified by Mbappé’s outstanding performance. The France captain scored twice, including the decisive goal, and looked every bit the player many expect to dominate the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant brace for France against Senegal | IMAGO

For many supporters, the contrast was impossible to ignore. One player entered the tournament as the reigning Ballon d’Or holder. The other looked like the best player on the pitch.

One of the most viral reactions following the match brutally summed up the mood among many frustrated supporters. “Dembele vs France. The most useless ballon dor ever.”

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The comment accompanied by a one-minute compilation of his performance on Tuesday, quickly spread across social media as fans debated whether the PSG forward had done enough to justify the expectations that come with being football’s most recent Ballon d’Or winner.

Another fan used the performance to reignite the ongoing Ballon d’Or debate involving Mbappé. “And people were saying Dembele will win the Ballon d’Or this year. World Cup year with Mbappe alive? 😂😂😂 Unless he doesn’t play.”

Some reactions were even harsher.

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One particularly viral post compared Dembélé’s contribution to that of Bradley Barcola, who impressed after coming off the bench.

The post read: “Dembélé played 80 minutes and didn’t touch a single ball. Barcola came on as a substitute for him and the first ball he touched, he turns into a goal. They want to hand him the Ballon d’Or again… to a guy who hides in every World Cup he plays in.”

Another user argued that Mbappé had already moved ahead in the race for football’s biggest individual prize.

“If France should win the World Cup and Mbappé wins the Golden Ball, he wins the Ballon d’Or. The only player who might compete with him is Olise. Let’s be honest, Dembélé shouldn’t even be in the top 10.”

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Pressure growing on the Ballon d’Or holder

Dembele won the Ballon d'Or in 2025 | IMAGO

Dembélé remains one of the most talented attackers in world football and earned widespread praise for his club performances over the last year.

However, international tournaments often create a different level of scrutiny. With the World Cup now underway, every performance will be dissected, compared and debated.

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France got the result they wanted against Senegal while Mbappé enhanced his reputation.

Meanwhile, Dembélé left the pitch facing uncomfortable questions from supporters who expected much more from the man currently holding football’s most prestigious individual award.

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