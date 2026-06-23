Morocco vs Haiti 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Atlas Lions pushing for Group C dominance

Morocco and Haiti will conclude their Group C campaign at the 2026 World Cup when they square off on Wednesday.

Morocco sit second in Group C on four points, level with leaders Brazil, and a win here secures qualification for the round of 32 as group winners or runners-up.

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Haiti are bottom with zero points and have been eliminated from contention for the knockout stage.

That makes this a dead rubber for them but a chance to record their first-ever World Cup point or win since returning to the finals after more than half a century away.

Morocco vs Haiti match preview

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Morocco will look to secure top spot in Group C when they take on already-eliminated Haiti in their final group-stage fixture.

The Atlas Lions were good value for the point they collected in a 1-1 draw with Brazil on matchday one.

Ismael Saibari followed up his sweet strike against the Selecao by netting a clinical opener after just 70 seconds against Scotland, a flash of brilliance that proved decisive in a 1-0 victory.

Saibari scores only goal for Morocco || imago

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Who tops Group C could come down to goal difference if both Morocco and Brazil win their final group stage games, meaning that Morocco can't afford to become too complacent or relaxed in their approach to this fixture.

However, the Atlas Lions have every reason to be confident of a top-two finish now that they are on an almost perfect 31-game unbeaten run (W26, D5) after seeing off Scotland 1-0 in their last group game.

This means they have now won three of their last four World Cup group stage fixtures (D1).

Haiti, meanwhile, have endured a bruising introduction.

A 1-0 defeat to Scotland was followed by a 3-0 loss to Brazil, and the team has failed to register a single goal across both matches.

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Sébastien Migné is working with a squad drawn largely from lower European leagues and MLS, and the step up to World Cup level has been stark.

Haiti’s only win in their last five competitive and friendly matches was a 4-0 result against New Zealand in a pre-tournament friendly, which provides limited evidence of resilience against top-tier opposition.

Morocco vs Haiti head-to-head

Morocco and Haiti have no recorded senior international meetings ahead of this fixture.

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This represents genuinely new territory for both sides, with no historical head-to-head data to draw upon.

Morocco’s only World Cup clash with a CONCACAF nation was a 2-1 group stage win over Canada in 2022, whilst Haiti’s only game against an African country in the last decade was a 1-0 loss to Tunisia in March.

Morocco vs Haiti bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Morocco to win 1.19 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.56 High Player prop Ismael Saibari anytime goalscorer 2.15 Medium

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Morocco to win

Morocco have not lost a competitive match at this World Cup; they held Brazil to a draw and beat Scotland without conceding under pressure.

Haiti have failed to score in either of their World Cup matches and face a Morocco side with strong defensive organisation and genuine attacking firepower. The class advantage is significant at every level of the pitch.

The price is short, but Morocco to win is the structurally sound call in this matchup.

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Over 2.5 goals

Morocco’s qualifying campaign produced 12 goals in five matches, and their recent scoring form in friendlies suggests a sharp attacking unit.

The combination of a motivated Atlas Lions chasing goal difference and Haiti’s defensive exposure against both Brazil (3-0) and Scotland (1-0) all points toward a multi-goal Moroccan performance.

Haiti’s inability to keep the ball for extended periods will only increase the likelihood of Morocco piling on.

Hence, the best available over 2.5 price offers a realistic entry point on what should be a one-sided encounter in terms of territorial dominance.

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Ismael Saibari anytime goalscorer

Morocco have multiple scoring threats, but Saibari is Morocco’s only scorer so far at this World Cup.

He bagged goals against both Brazil and Scotland, and his late-arriving runs from midfield make him a consistent goal threat.

With 9 international goals from 31 caps and the freedom to push forward against a Haiti midfield that lacks the numbers to track runners, he represents compelling value in the anytime scorer market.

Morocco vs Haiti team news

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Morocco have no fresh injuries to report and head coach Ouahbi may consider naming an unchanged starting lineup for the third consecutive match, with both Saibari and Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz expected to continue in attack.

Rising star Ayyoub Bouaddi, who has been a standout performer for the Atlas Lions this summer, is poised to continue in centre-midfield alongside Neil El Aynaoui and Azzedine Ounahi.

This means Sofyan Amrabat may be forced to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench once again.

Captain Achraf Hakimi is set to earn his 99th international cap and join Chadi Riad, Issa Diop and Noussair Mazraoui in a four-man defence, protecting goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

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As for Haiti, all-time leading goalscorer Duckens Nazon (44 goals) is still doubtful with an unspecified issue, but Migne is not dealing with any other injury concerns.

After deploying a 5-4-1 formation in the defeat to Brazil, Migne could revert to a familiar 4-4-2 system on Wednesday.

Jean-Kevin Duverne could be sacrificed if there is a formation change, with Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix and Martin Experience all in contention to line up in a four-man defence in front of 38-year-old goalkeeper and captain Johny Placide.

Morocco vs Haiti predicted lineups

Morocco predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

Haiti predicted XI (4-4-2)

Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Deedson, Bellegarde, Jean Jacques, Providence; Isidor, Pierrot

Morocco vs Haiti prediction

Morocco are expected to win this comfortably and progress into the knockout rounds, with the odds on a home victory reflecting an enormous gulf in class and current form.

While a pride-driven Haiti side will be desperate to sign off from their World Cup adventure with a spirited performance, their glaring lack of a cutting edge up front is likely to leave them exposed against top-tier opposition once again.

Facing a technically superior Atlas Lions outfit hitting their stride at both ends of the pitch, the Caribbean underdogs could be comfortably dismantled by Mohamed Ouahbi's men, who should have few problems securing their place in the last 32.