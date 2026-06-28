'Maybe we need to make a change' – Portugal boss hints at dropping Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's place in Portugal's starting XI is not guaranteed

Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez has hinted that captain Cristiano Ronaldo could be dropped or rested for their upcoming World Cup knockout match following a flat team performance against Colombia.

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The tactical admission comes amid growing internal debates over squad rotation and individual player fitness heading into the high-stakes round of 32.

Martinez Defends Captain's Role Amidst Criticism

The 41-year-old superstar played the full 90 minutes during the cagey 0-0 draw but failed to make a significant impact as the South American side repeatedly caught him in offside traps.

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When pressed on whether Ronaldo should be handed a complete rest like global rivals Erling Haaland or Lionel Messi, Martínez dismissed the comparison as childish, explaining that his captain's role relies entirely on positional discipline and opening up pockets of space within the team's attacking patterns.

While acknowledging that the veteran striker is capable of lasting a full match, the Spanish tactician made it clear that no player's spot is guaranteed, stating, "It's not an issue for Cristiano to play 90 minutes, but maybe the next game we need to make a change, but that's like any other player. We have used 21 outfield players, so we do share the minutes."

Martinez Coy on Knockout Selection

The coaching staff is leaning heavily on advanced sports science to navigate the gruelling tournament schedule, having already utilised 21 different outfield players to manage fatigue across the roster.

Martínez highlighted how he successfully split minutes between midfielders João Neves and Rúben Neves, as well as full-backs Diogo Dalot and João Cancelo, to meet the specific physical demands of different tactical positions.

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