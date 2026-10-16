Lisandro Martinez punished by Manchester United despite apology

Manchester United have fined defender Lisandro Martinez for his public criticism of the club’s hierarchy, even after the Argentina international issued a formal apology.

The 28-year-old sparked controversy following United’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

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In a post-match interview, Martinez claimed the squad was under-equipped and said he “expected more from our technical director,” directly referencing Jason Wilcox. He argued the club needed greater investment to compete at the highest level after finishing third last season.

The comments caused anger inside the dressing room and boardroom. Martinez first released a clarifying statement on Wednesday, citing anger and frustration, but stopped short of a full apology.

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On Thursday he held clear-the-air talks with manager Michael Carrick, Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada and other senior officials at Carrington.

After the meeting, which both sides described as positive, Martinez posted a public apology.

“The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise,” he said.