Advertisement

Lisandro Martinez punished by Manchester United despite apology

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 06:28 - 16 October 2026
Manchester United have fined defender Lisandro Martinez for his public criticism of the club’s hierarchy, even after the Argentina international issued a formal apology.
Advertisement

The 28-year-old sparked controversy following United’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In a post-match interview, Martinez claimed the squad was under-equipped and said he “expected more from our technical director,” directly referencing Jason Wilcox. He argued the club needed greater investment to compete at the highest level after finishing third last season.

The comments caused anger inside the dressing room and boardroom. Martinez first released a clarifying statement on Wednesday, citing anger and frustration, but stopped short of a full apology.

Advertisement

On Thursday he held clear-the-air talks with manager Michael Carrick, Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada and other senior officials at Carrington.

After the meeting, which both sides described as positive, Martinez posted a public apology.

“The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise,” he said.

“Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognise that my words in that moment did not help with that.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike | IMAGO
Football
17.10.2026
‘Nigeria is finished’ – Super Eagles legend Emenike slams governors, hungry security agents over massive corruption
Austin Eguavoen|| Imago
Football
17.10.2026
It’s harsh – Angry fans blast Super Falcons coach Eguavoen for not playing England-born star against Comoros
Bet of the Day: Expert Betting Picks Across Europe's Top Leagues
Bet Of The Day
17.10.2026
Bet of the Day: Expert Betting Picks Across Europe's Top Leagues
Super Eagles star Arokodare compared to 3-time Ballon d'Or winner
Football
16.10.2026
Super Eagles star Arokodare compared to 3-time Ballon d'Or winner
Forgotten Super Eagles star Boniface handed lifeline to save his career at Leverkusen
Football
16.10.2026
Forgotten Super Eagles star Boniface handed lifeline to save his career at Leverkusen
'Ndidi deserves playing time' – Besiktas boss open to saving Super Eagles captain from bench role
Football
16.10.2026
'Ndidi deserves playing time' – Besiktas boss open to saving Super Eagles captain from bench role