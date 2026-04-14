Kylian Mbappé calls Real Madrid move a gift from God

Kylian Mbappé says joining Real Madrid feels like a gift from God.

Kylian Mbappé has expressed deep appreciation for his move to Real Madrid, describing the opportunity as something truly special and life-changing.

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The former Paris Saint-Germain forward insists he has never doubted his decision to join the Spanish giants, despite still being at an early stage of his journey with the club.

What Mbappe said

Speaking in an interview with GQ, Mbappé reflected on what it means to wear the famous white jersey of Real Madrid.

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He said, “For me, it’s like a gift from God. To have the opportunity to live my passion, to play in the best matches, and to be at the best club in the world.

“I’m always so grateful to be on the pitch, to wake up every morning and do what makes me happy.”

Mbappé also spoke about his admiration for Spanish football and his experience playing in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

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