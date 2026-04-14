Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Why Blaugrana must score at least four goals to knock Lookman and Co out

Despite a two-goal deficit in the first leg, Barcelona will need to score at least four times to advance without penalties

Barcelona face a daunting task against Atletico Madrid as they look to overturn their Champions League quarter-final deficit.

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With Ademola Lookman and Atletico in strong form, the numbers suggest the Catalans will need a high-scoring performance to survive.

Defensive frailties leave Barcelona exposed

The biggest concern for Barcelona under Hansi Flick has been their vulnerability at the back. The Spanish giants are currently on a 14-game run without a clean sheet in European competition, and no team in this season’s Champions League has conceded more goals.

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Even more worrying is the fact that Barcelona have let in goals in every single Champions League match this campaign.

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With Diego Simeone expected to set Atletico up to attack with intent, another goal conceded seems almost inevitable.

This reality significantly raises the bar for Barcelona, if Atletico find the net again, the Catalans could realistically need at least four goals to progress.

Head-to-head balance tilts pressure on Blaugrana

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The two sides have already met five times this season, sharing eight goals each, with Barcelona winning three and Atletico claiming two victories.

However, Atletico’s success in their Copa del Rey clashes highlights their ability to deliver in high-stakes encounters.

Players like Lamine Yamal remain confident of a comeback, but tactical uncertainties persist. Defensive reshuffles, including the possible repositioning of Jules Kounde, underline the instability in Flick’s setup.

Despite the concerns, Flick insists he is “not worried about defending,” emphasizing pressing and compactness as the key to success.