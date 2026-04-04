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Kevin De Bruyne pledges loyalty to Napoli, ends transfer rumours

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:23 - 04 April 2026
Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed he will remain at Napoli.
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Kevin De Bruyne has officially shut down ongoing speculation surrounding his future, confirming his intention to remain with Napoli.

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Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne in action for Belgium in 2014 (Credit: Instagram)

The Belgian midfielder, who recently returned to full fitness after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained before Christmas, is back in action and playing a key role for the Azzurri.

What De Bruyne said

Speaking in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, De Bruyne expressed satisfaction with life in Naples and made it clear that he is not considering a move away from the club.

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He said, “I'm on a contract at Napoli and feel really good in this club. I'm not thinking about my next steps. I only focus on Naples and love to be here.

Since joining Napoli, De Bruyne has become an influential figure in midfield. His return from injury is seen as a major boost as the club pushes for success domestically and in Europe.

The 34-year-old remains under contract at Napoli until the summer of 2027, with the club also holding an option to extend his stay by an additional year.

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