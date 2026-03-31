Jordan vs Nigeria: Uzoho remains untrustworthy, Iwobi's disgraceful red card— Super Eagles player ratings

An assessment of how Super Eagles players performed in Nigeria's 2-2 draw against Jordan.

Despite dominating for large swathes of the game, the Super Eagles remain winless against Jordan, as Al-Nashama held Nigeria to a 2-2 draw in the international friendly staged at Antalya, Turkey.

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The match had some of the best markers of Eric Chelle's side: intensity, free-flowing attacking and sustained spells of possession, but it also showed some of the worst, including the goalkeeping headache and poor game management.

Nevertheless, there were standout performers, as well as those who left a lot to be desired. Here is Pulse Sports' scorecard for each Super Eagles player during the draw against Jordan.

Francis Uzoho (4/10)

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The game against Jordan was the latest evidence confirming Francis Uzoho's incompetence in assuming any sort of goalkeeping responsibility for the Super Eagles, even a bit-part one.

He was shaky and failed to inspire confidence; however, his biggest crime was the opener he let in. The Omonia shot-stopper complicated what could have been a routine save, allowing Jordan a foothold early in the game.

Bright Osayi-Samuel (6/10)

Bright-Osayi Samuel had another professional performance at right back for the Super Eagles, nothing too flashy. His standout moment was the cross for Emmanuel Fernandez' maiden Super Eagles goal.

Igoh Ogbu (4/10)

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Igoh Ogbu is collecting these uninspiring performances at a rapid rate. Tasked with marshalling the backline as the more-capped centre-back of the duo with Fernandez, the Slavia Prague man did not rise to the occasion.

Emmanuel Fernandez (6/10)

Fernandez did not have a good defensive performance. Jordan played through Nigeria's backline with relative ease, and his faulty positioning was a factor. However, he scored Nigeria's second goal, a well-taken, composed finish after bringing down Osayi-Samuel's delivery.

Zaidu Sanusi (5/10)

Zaidu Sanusi had a passable showing. He was relatively secure at the back and combined well with Moses Simon on the left flank when he forayed forward.

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Raphael Onyedika (6/10)

The Super Eagles largely dominated the game for the hour during which Onyedika was on the pitch. He had a calming, controlling effect in the middle of the back, but his ball-winning and danger-sniffing still pale in comparison to the squad's captain, Wilfred Ndidi. He also found the back of the net; an attempt which was ruled out for offside.

Frank Onyeka (6/10)

Onyeka had an energetic performance as usual. His combined presence with Onyedika in the midfield helped the Super Eagles remain on the ascendency for most of the match.

Yira Sor (4/10)

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Yira Sor had a disappointing debut. He failed to lend any of his qualities towards helping the Super Eagles win the game, before he was yanked off around the hour mark.

Ademola Lookman (5/10)

Ademola Lookman was all bark and no bite. He huffed and puffed but failed to consistently produce telling moments throughout his time on the pitch. Also, his decision-making was at times questionable.

Moses Simon (6.5/10)

Moses Simon has had a strong window. He scored the equaliser for the Super Eagles in the game and looked Nigeria's most threatening forward for the second consecutive match.

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Akor Adams (5.5/10)

Akor Adams had a solid game in terms of holding it up and bringing others into the attack. However, he seldom carried threat.

Substitutes

Adebayo Adeleye

Adebayo Adeleye's second-half showing deepened the concerns surrounding the Super Eagles' goalkeeper position; he was far from inspiring.

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Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi replaced Raphael Onyedika on the hour mark, and not only did his introduction coincide with the Super Eagles' stranglehold on the game weakening, but he also suffered the ignominy of an early shower after a reprehensible act of retaliation.

Wilfred Ndidi