Jordan vs Argentina 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Albiceleste to maintain 100% record

Reigning world champions Argentina will be looking to preserve their 100% start to the 2026 World Cup when they take on already-eliminated Jordan in their final Group J fixture on Saturday.

Argentina arrive in Dallas having already secured top spot in Group J with six points from two games and a +5 goal difference, meaning this fixture is a dead rubber for them.

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Jordan, on zero points and booked for the flight home, cannot progress but remain desperate to register their first World Cup point or goal of the group stage.

Pride, history and the chance to avoid finishing with nothing from their maiden World Cup campaign are the only prizes left for J. Sellami’s debutants.

Jordan vs Argentina match preview

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Despite having been eliminated before their final group stage match, Jordan can still make history when they face the marauding defending champions Argentina in Texas.

Nicknamed the Chivalrous ones, they have certainly been generous in terms of points conceded to other members of Group J, losing 3-1 and 2-1 to Austria and Algeria respectively.

However, they will be hoping to make a dignified exit in terms of claiming their first World Cup point, but doing so against the world’s number-one-ranked side will be no easy task from their #72 position.

Should Jordan do the unthinkable and win here, though, they’ll make history by becoming the lowest-ranked team ever to beat the defending champions at the World Cup.

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Still, the gap in class is stark. Argentina, three-time world champions and holders of the title since Qatar 2022, are unbeaten at this tournament and have yet to concede a goal.

Last time out followed the same script that seems to be a recurring theme at the World Cup. Another Argentina game, another Argentina win, another Lionel Messi masterclass.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest of all time after scoring a brace in a 2-0 win over Austria to seal last-32 qualification and top spot in Group J.

Lionel Messi breaks new records || Imago

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Argentina have now put together an impressive nine-match winning streak across all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets and conceding only one goal in the process.

La Albiceleste are bidding to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles and lift the famous golden trophy for a fourth time in their history.

This would move the South American giants into joint-second place alongside Germany and just one behind Brazil’s record tally of five triumphs.

Jordan vs Argentina head-to-head

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Jordan and Argentina have never previously met at the international level.

This fixture is the first encounter between the two nations at a World Cup – and indeed the first meeting anywhere on record.

Argentina will have unwanted memories of losing in their last encounter against an AFC opponent, suffering a shock 2-1 group-stage defeat to Saudi Arabia at Qatar 2022.

However, Jordan have struggled against CONMEBOL sides in the past, losing four of their last five such matches.

Jordan vs Argentina bet builder

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Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Argentina -1 handicap 1.02 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.53 Medium Player prop Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer 1.92 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Argentina -1 handicap

Argentina have looked every bit the world champions through their opening two matches, beating Algeria 3-0 before following that up with a 2-0 victory over Austria.

Having already wrapped up first place in Group J, Lionel Scaloni is expected to rotate his squad, but the quality available means there should be little drop-off.

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In fact, the fringe players may be even more motivated as they look to force their way into the starting XI for the knockout rounds.

An Argentina -1 handicap selection has landed in each of the reigning champions' last five matches and in seven of their last ten overall.

Jordan, meanwhile, have lost by two or more goals in three of their last five games and have already been eliminated from the tournament.

Everything points towards Argentina winning comfortably once again.

Over 2.5 goals

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Argentina have averaged 2.5 goals per game at this World Cup, and we expect them to better that return against a Jordan side that has struggled defensively.

Four of Jordan's last five matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored, while four of Argentina's last six outings have also produced at least three goals.

With the pressure off both teams and Argentina expected to rotate in several attack-minded players eager to impress, this has all the ingredients for an entertaining contest.

We're backing at least three goals to be scored.

Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer

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Julian Alvarez looks primed for a rare start after featuring for just 61 minutes across Argentina's opening two group matches.

Despite strong interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs following another outstanding season with Atletico Madrid, Lionel Scaloni has preferred Lautaro Martinez through the opening games.

That gives Alvarez every incentive to seize his opportunity here.

Alvarez scored 10 goals in 15 Champions League appearances this season, alongside eight more in La Liga, while he has already netted 14 times for Argentina despite often playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez.

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He has already registered a big chance and a shot on target despite coming off the bench twice, and with a start expected against Jordan, we're backing Alvarez to find the back of the net.

Jordan vs Argentina team news

Jordan have no injury or fitness issues to report, and head coach Sellami will consider selecting a similar starting lineup to the one that narrowly lost to Algeria.

Striker Ali Olwan, who scored Jordan’s first-ever World Cup goal on matchday one, is expected to lead the line and is just one goal away from equalling the national team’s all-time record goal tally set by Hamza Al-Dardour (31).

Musa Al-Taamari and captain Ihsan Haddad are both set to earn their 95th international caps in attack and at right wing-back, respectively.

Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Nasib and Husam Abu Dahab could all retain their starting spots at centre-back,

As for Argentina, Tottenham’s Cristian Romero is unlikely to feature after the centre-back came off with a knee injury in the second half of the win over Austria.

New Spurs signing Marcos Senesi and 38-year-old Nicolas Otamendi, 38, are both contenders to replace Romero at the heart of the defence. They could potentially play together if Lisandro Martinez is given a rest.

Scaloni will indeed consider freshening up his starting lineup in multiple positions, given that his team have already qualified as group winners.

Messi may still start this match, though, albeit with a plan in place to bring him off early as he endeavours to increase his World Cup goal record.

Jordan vs Argentina predicted lineups

Jordan predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

Abulaila; Al-Arab, Nasib, Abu Dahab; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Al-Tamari, Al-Mardi; Olwan

Argentina predicted XI (4-4-2)

E. Martínez; Montiel, Otamendi, Martínez, Tagliafico; Lo Celso, Paredes, Palacios, Almada; Messi, Álvarez

Jordan vs Argentina prediction

Argentina have won all five of their most recent matches, keeping clean sheets in four of them. Their World Cup form is pristine: five goals scored, none conceded across the two group games.

And while Jordan will look to summon the spirit of past AFC giant-killers and put up a spirited fight in Dallas, the sheer gulf in class and top-level tournament experience between the two sides should comfortably see Argentina through.

Even if Scaloni opts to make wholesale changes to rest his key stars for the knockout rounds, the South American giants should have few problems overwhelming the tournament debutants.