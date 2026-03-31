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‘It’s a shame’ — Mbappe names country that ‘disrespected’ Lionel Messi after Barca exit
Kylian Mbappe has shed some light on Lionel Messi’s controversial stint at Paris Saint-Germain.
The 27-year-old Real Madrid superstar’s comments have resurfaced powerfully on social media as both icons prepare for the 2026 World Cup.
Mbappe, as the leader of Les Bleus, and Messi, in what many expect to be his final international tournament for Argentina.
Mbappe opens up on Messi disrespect in France
“Messi didn’t receive the respect he deserved while playing in France. It’s a shame,” Mbappe said in an interview.
During a star-studded yet uneasy two-season chapter in Paris (2021–2023), Messi delivered 32 goals and 38 assists in 75 appearances, helping PSG to two Ligue 1 titles.
However, his tenure was frequently marred by booing from sections of the Parc des Princes crowd and scathing criticism from the French media, particularly following Champions League exits.
While many observers believe Messi was unfairly made a scapegoat for the club's structural failures, many in France still believe the club's pursuit of superstars rather than team players was a poor strategy.
Messi has since gone on to win the 2022 World Cup, before moving on to Inter Miami, for the final phase of his career, while Mbappe has pitched his tent with Real Madrid.