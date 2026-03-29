I saved Barcelona by letting Messi go — Club president Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has backed his 2021 decision to allow Lionel Messi leave the club on a free transfer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stood firm on his 2021 decision to allow Lionel Messi to leave the club, insisting the move was a necessary sacrifice to save the institution from financial collapse.

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Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with El País following his recent re-election, Laporta claimed that the club's current recovery is proof that his "generational shift" was the correct path.

Laporta defends decision to get rid of Messi

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“I had to make a decision, and I believe it was the correct one; the outcomes are evident,” Laporta stated.

Joan Laporta (L) Lionel Messi (R) 2021 send off || Image credit: Imago

“We managed to restore the club’s financial health, assembled a competitive team, and it was time for a generational shift.”

Messi, widely regarded as the greatest player in Blaugrana history, was forced to depart in 2021 due to a combination of catastrophic debt and LaLiga’s strict salary regulations.

Lionel Messi scored the most goals in a calendar year in 2012. (Credit: Imago)

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After a two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner moved to Inter Miami in 2023, where he recently led them to a historic MLS Cup title.

Messi with a lego World Vup trophy | Instagram

Despite the emotional weight of the separation, Laporta argued that the move was purely logical given the stage of Messi's career.

“Leo was nearing the end of his career, and we needed to build a new team,” Laporta explained.

“Would I have preferred to create a new team with Leo’s assistance? Yes. We attempted that, but it was not feasible. For me, Barça is above players, presidents, and coaches.”

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While a playing return has been ruled out, Laporta hinted that a testimonial match and a statue are in the works to give the Argentine a proper farewell at the newly renovated Spotify Camp Nou.