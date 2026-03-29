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I saved Barcelona by letting Messi go — Club president Joan Laporta
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stood firm on his 2021 decision to allow Lionel Messi to leave the club, insisting the move was a necessary sacrifice to save the institution from financial collapse.
Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with El País following his recent re-election, Laporta claimed that the club's current recovery is proof that his "generational shift" was the correct path.
Laporta defends decision to get rid of Messi
“I had to make a decision, and I believe it was the correct one; the outcomes are evident,” Laporta stated.
“We managed to restore the club’s financial health, assembled a competitive team, and it was time for a generational shift.”
Messi, widely regarded as the greatest player in Blaugrana history, was forced to depart in 2021 due to a combination of catastrophic debt and LaLiga’s strict salary regulations.
After a two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner moved to Inter Miami in 2023, where he recently led them to a historic MLS Cup title.
Despite the emotional weight of the separation, Laporta argued that the move was purely logical given the stage of Messi's career.
“Leo was nearing the end of his career, and we needed to build a new team,” Laporta explained.
“Would I have preferred to create a new team with Leo’s assistance? Yes. We attempted that, but it was not feasible. For me, Barça is above players, presidents, and coaches.”
While a playing return has been ruled out, Laporta hinted that a testimonial match and a statue are in the works to give the Argentine a proper farewell at the newly renovated Spotify Camp Nou.
“He deserves a statue and a tribute match. Barça is his home.”