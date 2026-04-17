It's a result business — Chelsea co-owner issues strong warning to Rosenior amid vote of confidence

Chelsea's co-owner Behdad Eghbali shared the club's stance on Liam Rosenior's appointment.

Behdad Eghbali, Chelsea’s co-owner, has issued a public vote of confidence in head coach Liam Rosenior, insisting the club's hierarchy remains firmly behind the 41-year-old despite a disastrous run of recent results.

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The 49-year-old made the comment at the CAA World Congress of Sports in Los Angeles, during which he discussed their administration of the West London outfit.

He explained some parts of their strategy at the conference and revealed that they intended to modify their controversial youth-obsessed transfer policy.

What Eghbali said

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Most pertinently, however, was his comment on Rosenior, affirming their commitments to the English tactician. “We think he has every attribute to be successful here,” he said, per Fabrizio.

“He got off to a great start. We’ve had a tough past five, six matches, but I think we’re behind Liam. Of course, it’s a results business, but we think he can be successful long term.”

This backing arrives during a highly turbulent period for the two-time UCL winners, who have plummeted to sixth place in the Premier League table, sitting four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

The domestic slump, which has seen Chelsea secure just one victory in their last seven league matches, has been severely compounded by a humiliating 8-2 aggregate elimination at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16.

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Rosenior’s worrying record

The unwavering support for Rosenior is tied to his deep entrenchment within the BlueCo multi-club ownership model, having joined Chelsea in January directly from sister club RC Strasbourg to replace the abruptly departed Enzo Maresca.

While he initially enjoyed a promising start to his tenure at Stamford Bridge, Rosenior’s overall managerial record now stands at a highly concerning 11 wins, three draws, and nine losses across 23 matches in all competitions, with five of those defeats coming in their last six outings.