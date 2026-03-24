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Chelsea set date to discuss sacking or keeping Liam Rosenior
Chelsea's ownership group has reportedly issued a definitive vote of confidence in head coach Liam Rosenior, firmly shutting down widespread rumours of his imminent termination.
Despite intense fan backlash and a disastrous run of recent results, the club's hierarchy remains fully committed to the 41-year-old manager.
According to the Telegraph, Chelsea explicitly view Rosenior as a long-term project, and the board does not plan to conduct any formal review of his position until at least 2027.
This stance means Rosenior's job is entirely safe for the foreseeable future, and he will not be sacked even if the Blues fail to secure a top-five finish and miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming 2026/2027 campaign.
Dismal form under Liam
This staunch backing arrives during the absolute lowest point of Rosenior's brief tenure, as Chelsea is currently enduring a dismal four-match losing streak across all competitions.
Appointed on January 6, 2026, on a massive six-and-a-half-year contract running until 2032 to replace Enzo Maresca, the former RC Strasbourg boss has seen his record quickly deteriorate, overseeing five defeats in his last seven matches this month.
The nadir of this slump was a humiliating 8-2 aggregate elimination at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16.
The domestic situation has proved equally dire; following a 1-0 home loss to Newcastle United, Chelsea suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Everton at Goodison Park last weekend, leaving them stranded in sixth place in the Premier League and fighting desperately to salvage Champions League qualification