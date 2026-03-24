Chelsea eye World Cup champion as pressure mounts on Liam Rosenoir after poor run

Chelsea is considering appointing 2010 World Cup winner as manager amid mounting pressure on Liam Rosenoir following poor results.

Chelsea is reportedly lining up former midfielder Cesc Fàbregas as a potential successor to under-fire manager Liam Rosenoir, whose future at Stamford Bridge is hanging in the balance following a string of disappointing results.

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The Blues’ struggles deepened after a damaging 3-0 defeat to Everton, extending their goal drought to three matches and marking a fourth consecutive loss in all competitions.

The result has intensified scrutiny on Rosenoir, who is only 19 games into a six-year contract that spans the long term.

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Poor form raises alarm at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s recent form has raised serious concerns within the club hierarchy. Their Champions League campaign ended in humiliation after an 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16, while their Premier League position remains precarious, sitting sixth and in danger of missing out on a top-four finish.

The West London side is set to face Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals, followed by high-stakes league clashes against Manchester City and Manchester United.

Fàbregas emerges as leading candidate

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In the event of a managerial change, Fàbregas has emerged as a strong contender for the role. The former Chelsea, Arsenal FC, and FC Barcelona star is currently making waves as head coach of Como 1907 in Serie A.

Under his leadership, Como has surged to fourth place, putting them on course for a historic UEFA Champions League qualification. His ability to develop young talent while maintaining an attractive style of play has reportedly impressed Chelsea’s decision-makers.