Advertisement

‘It was a very important step in my career’ - Super Eagles star claims playing at AFCON was a great privilege

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:26 - 16 March 2026
Super Eagles striker Akor Adams || Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles striker Akor Adams || Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has described representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations as a significant boost to his confidence as he adapts to his new role at Spanish club Sevilla.
Advertisement

Adams, who moved to La Liga in January 2025, and his performance earned him a call-up to the national team.

Advertisement

He went on to become a key figure for the Super Eagles during the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco. 

The 26-year-old striker contributed two goals and two assists across seven matches, helping Nigeria secure a bronze medal with a penalty shootout victory over Egypt in the third-place playoff.

Advertisement

Adams speaks on AFCON appearance 

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet Marca, Adams reflected on the impact of his international duty.

"I think my confidence was already good. But playing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria was a great privilege, something I'm very grateful for," Adams stated, as reported by Estadio Deportivo.

The forward emphasised the value of being an integral part of the squad throughout the competition, even though the team ultimately missed out on the title.

Adams playing at the AFCON for Nigeria || Imago.
Adams playing at the AFCON for Nigeria || Imago.
Advertisement

"I was able to play every match and experience the whole thing. It's a shame we couldn't win the tournament, but it was a very important step in my career," he added.

Adams also took the opportunity to thank Sevilla's management and coaching staff for the faith they have shown in him since his arrival.

"I feel it from the club, the sporting director, and the coach. It's very positive," he said. "I try to work hard every day, not only to fulfil my obligations to the team but also to fulfil my own goals and objectives. Having that confidence in me is something I'm grateful for."

The striker recently broke a five-game scoring drought with a goal against Rayo Vallecano. However, he faced a challenging match in Sevilla's most recent league outing, a 5-2 defeat to FC Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Guardiola cancels Man City training
Football
16.03.2026
UCL: Guardiola cancels Man City training ahead of Real Madrid clash
Man City vs Real Madrid preview, prediction, team news, and head-to-head
Football
16.03.2026
Man City vs Real Madrid preview, prediction, team news, and head-to-head
Liam Rosenior set to be sacked
Premier League
16.03.2026
Liam Rosenior set to be sacked as Chelsea board reportedly harboring serious concerns
Rooney hails Dowman’s impact
Premier League
16.03.2026
‘He's got an aura and a belief’ - Rooney hails Dowman’s impact in Arsenal’s win despite facing GCSE exam challenges
Man City to face huge test as Mbappe and Bellingham return
Football
16.03.2026
Man City to face huge test as Mbappe and Bellingham return for Real Madrid's UCL second leg showdown
Bassey laments missed header in Fulham's draw
Premier League
16.03.2026
‘It's got to be a goal' – Bassey laments missed header in Fulham's draw against Forest