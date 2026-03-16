‘It was a very important step in my career’ - Super Eagles star claims playing at AFCON was a great privilege

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has described representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations as a significant boost to his confidence as he adapts to his new role at Spanish club Sevilla.

Adams, who moved to La Liga in January 2025, and his performance earned him a call-up to the national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went on to become a key figure for the Super Eagles during the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

The 26-year-old striker contributed two goals and two assists across seven matches, helping Nigeria secure a bronze medal with a penalty shootout victory over Egypt in the third-place playoff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adams speaks on AFCON appearance

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet Marca, Adams reflected on the impact of his international duty.

"I think my confidence was already good. But playing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria was a great privilege, something I'm very grateful for," Adams stated, as reported by Estadio Deportivo.

The forward emphasised the value of being an integral part of the squad throughout the competition, even though the team ultimately missed out on the title.

Adams playing at the AFCON for Nigeria || Imago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was able to play every match and experience the whole thing. It's a shame we couldn't win the tournament, but it was a very important step in my career," he added.

Adams also took the opportunity to thank Sevilla's management and coaching staff for the faith they have shown in him since his arrival.

"I feel it from the club, the sporting director, and the coach. It's very positive," he said. "I try to work hard every day, not only to fulfil my obligations to the team but also to fulfil my own goals and objectives. Having that confidence in me is something I'm grateful for."

The striker recently broke a five-game scoring drought with a goal against Rayo Vallecano. However, he faced a challenging match in Sevilla's most recent league outing, a 5-2 defeat to FC Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Advertisement