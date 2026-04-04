‘It was a special one’ - Super Eagles star Onyeka delighted with first goal for Coventry

Frank Onyeka celebrated his first goal for Coventry City in their dramatic 3-2 win over Derby County on Friday.

The Super Eagles midfielder, fresh from representing his country, gave the Sky Blues an early lead at the CBS Arena with a clever chipped finish in the first half.

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Despite Onyeka's opener, Coventry found themselves in a tough battle as Derby County equalised twice, setting up a tense second half.

However, substitute Jack Rudoni became the hero, scoring a decisive brace to secure all three points for the home side.

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What Onyeka said after scoring

Speaking to BBC Radio after the match, Onyeka praised his team's fighting spirit. "It was a good performance from the team," he said.

"The way we fought, even when we were at 2-2, we came back. Jack Rudoni came on and scored two goals, which was really important. Now, we are happy for the victory."

The Nigerian international also shared his delight at getting on the scoresheet, explaining the thought process behind his well-taken goal.

"It was a special one. I saw the goalkeeper off the line, so I had to chip it. It was a good goal," Onyeka added. "I'm happy I got my first goal for Coventry; I am really excited about it."

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Onyeka celebrlebrating his goal against Derby || Imago

He continued, "I had to go forward instead of going backwards because I felt we had more men to play a one-two and continue my run to score the goal."

Onyeka acknowledged the fatigue from a demanding week that included international travel and limited training before the crucial league fixture.

"Tired! I played on Tuesday night, travelled, came back, had a few training sessions on Thursday, and played today," he admitted.

Despite the physical toll, he emphasised the honour of playing for his country. "It's nice to get this time to go away with Nigeria, which is a proud moment for me to represent my country. But also, travelling around is tiring, but we will keep on going."

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