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'I knew this would happen' — Man United legend Rooney makes pick for permanent manager

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 00:06 - 16 March 2026
Wayne Rooney || Imago
Wayne Rooney || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has picked who he wants as the Red Devils' next permanent manager
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Wayne Rooney has voiced strong support for Michael Carrick to be appointed as the permanent manager of Manchester United after the Red Devils’ 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

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The former England striker praised Carrick’s impact on the squad, citing his calm leadership and deep understanding of the club.

Rooney backs Carrick’s permanent appointment

Speaking to BBC after the victory, Rooney emphasised that Carrick is the ideal choice for the role. “100% he should [get the job]. I have said this. I knew this was going to happen with Michael Carrick,” Rooney stated.

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Rooney highlighted Carrick’s familiarity with the club and its players as a major advantage. “I know him very well. I know his character, his personality.

It needed a calm head, but someone who knows the place and the players needed some love, and he has given them that,” he added.

The former United forward praised the team’s performances under Carrick, noting their improved cohesion and quality on the pitch. “We have seen the players play with more quality, more together as a team, and they look like a very strong team. For me, why would you change?”

Strong results bolster Carrick’s case

Rooney also pointed to Carrick’s impressive statistics, saying he holds the best winning percentage of any Manchester United manager over a comparable number of games.

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This, combined with the team’s recent strong displays, convinced Rooney that Carrick should be given the permanent role.

“For me, he has to get the job,” Rooney concluded, signaling that the club’s former players and supporters may now push even harder for Carrick to continue leading Manchester United beyond his current interim tenure.

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