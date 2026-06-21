‘I feel more natural there’ – Michael Olise opens up on his best role

French star Michael Olise has revealed that his preferred position is as a number 10.

Michael Olise has revealed that his favourite position is as a central attacking midfielder, despite establishing himself as one of Europe's most exciting wingers.

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The Bayern Munich star has enjoyed a sensational rise since completing his move from Crystal Palace in 2024.

‘I feel most comfortable as a Number 10’

Speaking to L'Equipe, Olise admitted that while he currently operates predominantly on the wing, his natural position remains in the centre of the pitch.

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"Where do I feel most comfortable? I think it's as a number 10. It's a freer role. I grew up playing as a number 10," Olise said.

The 24-year-old explained that the position allows him to express himself more naturally and have greater influence on the game.

"So for me, it feels more natural. Well, maybe not at the moment, because I'm playing on the wing today, but I think that's what feels most natural to me," he added.

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Since arriving at Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in a deal worth €60 million, Olise has become one of the Bundesliga giants' most influential players.